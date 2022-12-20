This year’s Christmas Festival is in the books. A long winter’s nap seems in order about now, but first I owe many people a great deal of thanks, without whom the whole thing never would have happened. Here goes.
Like most things, the Christmas Festival starts with an idea. Ideas are free but making them happen is a heavy investment of time and money.
I thank our many sponsors. Businesses, organizations and individuals stepped up to provide essentials like signage and portable restrooms, and luxuries like colorful programs and shuttle buses.
Because of creative volunteers and a generous public works director, the infamous Brown House was transformed into a darling gingerbread house. Over 1,000 visitors stopped by 340 Baltimore St. during the festival.
We had a cracker jack crew working a coordinated trash plan to keep our beautifully decorated streets and sidewalks litter free. Not only did this lock-step team install cardboard trash bins all over town on Friday, but when the boxes got soaked with rain on Saturday morning, the team collected them up and redistributed dry ones. On Sunday, from Steinwehr Avenue to the Square, they cleaned up yet again.
The set-up crew hauled signs, generators, tables, chairs, tents, and 800-plus tent anchors on Friday. They staged and secured everything, then dried all of it off on Saturday morning to keep the festival on schedule.
The public works director and crew hauled hay bales for human foosball, which turned out to be the single most popular activity of the festival. Kids of all ages (and even Santa’s reindeer) played foosball at the foot of the Christmas tree on Lincoln Square.
The public works department also installed the library stage, hauled sandbags and delivered fuel. Tear down was quick and efficient on Sunday afternoon, and they reopened Lincoln Square and Baltimore Street three hours ahead of schedule.
Police officers patrolled the borough to oversee public safety and respond in case of incident or emergency. Thankfully there were none.
The parking department helped with barricades to efficiently manage setup and tear down. They were also available many times as a much-needed extra pair of hands, helping vendors and answering questions.
Our satellite locations included the rec park, which hosted the Frozen princesses, bounce house and kiddie train, and carriage rides and the Seminary Ridge Museum, which hosted cookie and ornament decorating.
The Adams County Arts Council hosted the gingerbread house contest, silent auction, artist vendors and a cadre of volunteers that brought their event all together during the festival.
Over 100 volunteers donated at least 249 hours of their time to Main Street Gettysburg. At the 2022 volunteer hour rate of $29.95, that’s $7,457.55 of services provided to our community free of charge. Thank you.
I appreciate the tremendous support and patience extended to me. The festival brings something different for everyone. Some find it a great way to kick off the holiday season; others see it as a shopping spree for gifts; some consider it a tradition; some prefer to keep the roads open; and a few think we shouldn’t do it at all.
The Christmas Festival has received both glowing reports and constructive comments. I welcome feedback on what works, what doesn’t and what was liked, what wasn’t, so the Christmas Festival can be better in future years.
Above all, I welcome participation. We’re already starting to plan for 2023. I hope you’ll join us as a sponsor, partner or volunteer. Next year, you can be on the thank-you list, too.
Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane, and their two sons, Joshua and Caleb.
