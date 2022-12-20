This year’s Christmas Festival is in the books. A long winter’s nap seems in order about now, but first I owe many people a great deal of thanks, without whom the whole thing never would have happened. Here goes.

Like most things, the Christmas Festival starts with an idea. Ideas are free but making them happen is a heavy investment of time and money.

Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane, and their two sons, Joshua and Caleb.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.