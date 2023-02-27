As 2022 came to an end did you receive as many free 2023 calendars in the mail as my husband and I did? If so, you certainly have a calendar in which you can enter the general schedule for the events in which the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) Board is engaged. These include (and they will be highlighted in later columns) an African pot-luck dinner and program honoring Mary Furlong in the spring, the annual Peace Camp for young people in June, the William K. Collinge lecture also in June (this year by Prof. Mary Kate Birge), a celebration of the winners of the Peacemaker of the Year and Lifetime Peacemaker awards at some point during the year, and the annual Heritage Festival in September.
Related to such events at various levels is the ICPJ Board which, until the recent end of his term as president, was led exceptionally well by Dennis Murphy. The newly-elected officers are President Darren Glass; First Vice President Melissa Rosenberger; Second Vice President Charles Strauss; Secretary Bill Collinge; and Treasurer Rosie Bolen. The board meets monthly, staying in contact with the numerous volunteers who organize the year’s events.
Clearly related to the ICPJ’s interest in issues of peace and justice is the celebration of Black History Month in February, particularly as it relates to Adams County. Fortunately for our community people can learn about the local, fascinating story of black history at the new Gettysburg Black History Museum located in Valentine Hall on the United Lutheran Seminary campus.
As Jane Nutter, president of the Gettysburg Black History Museum, explains, the purpose of the museum is “to tell our story in our own words.” The vision of the museum “is to educate visitors about the trials, struggles and contributions of black families in American history.”
Even more fortunate for our community is the excellent partnership between the museum and the Adams County Historical Society, which in its new facility on the Biglerville Road, will feature an artifact-driven display about black history in Adams County. As Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Historical Society explained “Our new exhibit ... will educate visitors about the important African American history in our community. This history spans nearly 300 years and is integral to the larger story of Adams County. Together, we look forward to honoring the lives and legacies of some of Adams County’s unsung heroes: the men and women who fought for freedom, justice, and equality.”
Pat Crowner is retired supervisor of special education for the Gettysburg Area School District and a board member of ICPJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.