The holiday season is here, where family and friends are engaged in traditions such as listening to festive music, baking cookies and sharing meals. Traditions are not just limited to the holiday season though. Think about activities done throughout the year and how they make everyone feel. There is a correlation between building or maintaining traditions and the well-being of those who partake in them, as it helps strengthen relationships and creates comfort through memories.

Traditions are described as a belief or custom that has been established for a long period of time and is typically passed down to each generation. Traditions are not limited to families. Often friends or communities keep traditions as well. The importance of building a network around you or your children can contribute to a sense of self-worth and confidence. Children and adults are often exploring the relationships in their lives, and by building in traditions it helps to strengthen those relationships. Many times families or friends grow apart; perhaps someone moved because of college or a job opportunity. It may appear to be harder to maintain that relationship, but creating traditions is one simple way to ensure that the relationship is kept. For example, some families will gather at one person’s home to share a meal or open presents, often driving a great distance to spend time together.

Morgan Stottlemyer is a family engagement program specialist at Adams County Children and Youth Services.

