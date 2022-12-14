The holiday season is here, where family and friends are engaged in traditions such as listening to festive music, baking cookies and sharing meals. Traditions are not just limited to the holiday season though. Think about activities done throughout the year and how they make everyone feel. There is a correlation between building or maintaining traditions and the well-being of those who partake in them, as it helps strengthen relationships and creates comfort through memories.
Traditions are described as a belief or custom that has been established for a long period of time and is typically passed down to each generation. Traditions are not limited to families. Often friends or communities keep traditions as well. The importance of building a network around you or your children can contribute to a sense of self-worth and confidence. Children and adults are often exploring the relationships in their lives, and by building in traditions it helps to strengthen those relationships. Many times families or friends grow apart; perhaps someone moved because of college or a job opportunity. It may appear to be harder to maintain that relationship, but creating traditions is one simple way to ensure that the relationship is kept. For example, some families will gather at one person’s home to share a meal or open presents, often driving a great distance to spend time together.
Another benefit to building and maintaining traditions are the positive memories stored in our minds after they happen and the sense of comfort they provide when needed. As adults, we also tell positive stories or history about an individual or an event, giving others a sense of identity. Family history provides the foundation to who we are and perhaps even taught us skills. On a personal note, my grandmother would make traditional European recipes and taught them to my mother. Once I was old enough, I learned those recipes and the history along with it. I was told stories about how my great grandparents immigrated from Germany and Croatia. It is these memories and skills that are comforting when times are hard and provide a reminder of those who may no longer be around. After my grandmother passed away, I found it important to spread the joy she used to through her cooking with my in-laws or friends.
Now ask yourself, how can you start a tradition? Think small at first: a game night, weekly family dinner with a favorite recipe, a movie night or going to see Christmas lights locally. Join a trivia league with friends or go on an adventure somewhere. Taking one hour a week to do something special will provide significant benefits to you and your loved ones. It is a way to reset from the hustle and bustle of a busy week and provides a sense of grounding we might need to remember what is important to us.
Morgan Stottlemyer is a family engagement program specialist at Adams County Children and Youth Services.
