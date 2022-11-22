We are so blessed to call Adams County home. Earlier this month, the community came out in droves to support each other through the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree.
From providing opportunities for recreation and health to the arts and humanities to helping those struggling, the Giving Spree helps more than 90 nonprofits raise money to help our neighbors, friends and family survive and thrive. The final numbers won’t be in until next month, but that day of giving has already raised more than $3.1 million for our community.
And those gifts will no doubt be extra important this year. Prices for everything have gone up dramatically and salaries haven’t necessarily followed. So, our nonprofits need your help more than ever. Likewise, so do your neighbors.
The Giving Spree may be over, but these organizations would not turn away donations, monetary or otherwise (check with a specific organization to see how you can help). And there are other ways to help: you can give your time, expertise or interest.
One way to do that is to join @Home in Adams County in educating the public and advocating around issues that impact all of us. Our mission is to develop solutions around some of the county’s most complex issues including housing, transportation and sustainable wages. These three things seem like separate issues, but they are all tied together.
It’s challenging to have housing in line with one’s income if you don’t have a way to get to work. It’s challenging to pay rent when your wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of living. It’s challenging to get to work if you can’t afford a car, the gas to go in it or do not live along a bus route.
However, together, we can help change this cycle. For example, we can learn from experts about how best to provide housing of all price points for ALL residents in Adams County. We can advocate for policies that allow for creative ways to provide housing, transportation and economic development. We can develop innovative solutions to help our fellow citizens.
One easy way to help @Home with our vision is to attend our coalition meetings held every other month via Zoom. This month’s meeting is on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.
We look forward to learning from Andrew Haines, Chair of the Pennsylvania Developers’ Council. This organization aims, in part, to “promote adequate public and private resources for production, rehabilitation and operation of housing affordable to people with low incomes,” according to the council’s website.
This organization might focus on housing for those with low incomes (about 8% of our county’s population lives in poverty), but there are many more who live above the poverty line and struggle to make ends meet. And rehabilitating already-existing buildings and/or building new housing can help to provide jobs to our county and grow the local economy.
For more information about @Home in Adams County or to register for the Nov. 28 coalition meeting, please visit our website at http://www.homeinadamscounty.org.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.