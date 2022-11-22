We are so blessed to call Adams County home. Earlier this month, the community came out in droves to support each other through the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree.

From providing opportunities for recreation and health to the arts and humanities to helping those struggling, the Giving Spree helps more than 90 nonprofits raise money to help our neighbors, friends and family survive and thrive. The final numbers won’t be in until next month, but that day of giving has already raised more than $3.1 million for our community.

Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

