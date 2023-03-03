For the second year in a row the Winter Reading Challenge was open to all ages, and all participated enthusiastically. Many thanks go to everyone who signed up, recorded reading, and helped to advertise and promote this challenge. While our winter weather was mild for the most part, the longer, cooler nights provided a good reading environment. I would like to highlight a few interesting statistics and top reading choices from this year’s challenge.
For the adult portion of the challenge, I love viewing the top reads throughout the library system. Because we use Beanstack, an online reading tracking program, I can see which books adult participants loved to read. It should come as no surprise that Jodi Picoult’s latest with Jennifer Finney Boylan, titled “Mad Honey,” was the most read book for this year’s challenge, with five participants recording it as a read title. Other popular books included “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, “The Maid” by Nita Prose and “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks. In total, 106 adults participated in the challenge, with 52 completing the challenge (reading at least five books between Dec. 26, 2022, and Feb. 20). Well over 650 books were recorded as read in the challenge. Congratulations to Michelle in Gettysburg for winning the grand prize.
As for the children and young adult part of the challenge, the numbers show that a lot of reading took place during the challenge dates. A total of 177 children and young adults registered for the challenge this year, with 94 completing the challenge (reading at least 400 minutes). In total, 64,213 minutes (or a little over 1,070 hours) were recorded. Although not a requirement, a few book titles were also recorded during the challenge (some families use this as a way to keep track of what books were read either during a challenge or throughout the year). Popular reads from those recorded included “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” by William Kamkwamba, “How to Catch a Snowman” by Adam Wallace, “Nothing Can Frighten a Bear” by Elizabeth Dale and “Little Penguin and the Mysterious Object” by Tadgh Bentley.
Though this year’s Winter Reading Challenge is over, there are a few reading challenges planned for the rest of the year. Look for details soon on the Biographies Challenge for adults, a challenge that helps participants keep track of the number of biographies and memoirs read in a fun way. This challenge will coincide with this year’s National Library Week theme, “There’s More to the Story.” And, of course, look for details in the coming months for this year’s Summer Quest, open to all ages. The library system staff are also planning other reading challenges, so stay tuned for more information.
If you would like more information on upcoming reading challenges or even using Beanstack, stop by or contact any Adams County Library location. We are happy to help.
Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.