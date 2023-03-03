For the second year in a row the Winter Reading Challenge was open to all ages, and all participated enthusiastically. Many thanks go to everyone who signed up, recorded reading, and helped to advertise and promote this challenge. While our winter weather was mild for the most part, the longer, cooler nights provided a good reading environment. I would like to highlight a few interesting statistics and top reading choices from this year’s challenge.

For the adult portion of the challenge, I love viewing the top reads throughout the library system. Because we use Beanstack, an online reading tracking program, I can see which books adult participants loved to read. It should come as no surprise that Jodi Picoult’s latest with Jennifer Finney Boylan, titled “Mad Honey,” was the most read book for this year’s challenge, with five participants recording it as a read title. Other popular books included “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, “The Maid” by Nita Prose and “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks. In total, 106 adults participated in the challenge, with 52 completing the challenge (reading at least five books between Dec. 26, 2022, and Feb. 20). Well over 650 books were recorded as read in the challenge. Congratulations to Michelle in Gettysburg for winning the grand prize.

Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.