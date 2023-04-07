Did you know that Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) is a critical partner in the preservation of Adams County’s beloved historic Pennsylvania barns? Of course you did. You also know of HGAC’s many community events, educational programs and highly-acclaimed historic barn tours. What you may not know is HGAC also provides another, lesser-known but essential community service: the Architectural Salvage Warehouse (ASW).

The ASW is a donation-based, volunteer-run operation dedicated to the retrieval and resale of useful and often historic architectural elements, building materials, vintage or antique furniture and tools. These reclaimed items are available for sale to the public.

Andie Donahue is co-chair of HGAC’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse and is celebrating 25 years as a licensed battlefield guide at the Gettysburg National Military Park.

