Did you know that Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) is a critical partner in the preservation of Adams County’s beloved historic Pennsylvania barns? Of course you did. You also know of HGAC’s many community events, educational programs and highly-acclaimed historic barn tours. What you may not know is HGAC also provides another, lesser-known but essential community service: the Architectural Salvage Warehouse (ASW).
The ASW is a donation-based, volunteer-run operation dedicated to the retrieval and resale of useful and often historic architectural elements, building materials, vintage or antique furniture and tools. These reclaimed items are available for sale to the public.
Our ASW managers, Kendra Kaufmann and Andie Donahue, the self-proclaimed “Salvage Sisters,” and their team of dedicated volunteers are re-energizing the ASW with their unique brand of humor and a deep appreciation for the HGAC mission. Andie and Kendra have expanded the focus of the ASW to include creative upcycling of their acquisitions rather than just storing them as is. When an item comes in, its condition is evaluated, and its needs are determined. It may need to be repaired, refurbished, repainted, or simply cleaned a bit. The Salvage Sisters believe that by reimagining, repurposing or updating salvaged items, they can add value to the piece. With a bit of work and a good dose of creativity, unwanted cast-offs are made more appealing to a greater audience and become treasured keepsakes of their new owners.
After a record-setting 2022 season, Kendra and Andie have been very busy this past winter to assure the continued growth of the ASW. In addition to evaluating and reworking incoming inventory, they have spent many hours salvaging vacant houses and barns, rummaging through piles of discarded items, cleaning out basements and scanning the roadsides for curbside freebies.
Numerous customers have commented they “would much rather purchase an original piece of Gettysburg and Adams County than buy a new piece of lesser quality.” Many customers prefer items with a storied past that can be handed down to future generations, and as one purchaser declared, “There’s a certain satisfaction in that.” Customers from as far away as Arizona have purchased historic items from the ASW.
The warehouse doors opened for the 2023 season on April 1 at the historic Daniel Lady Farm, located at 986 Hanover Road in Gettysburg. Come by every first and third Saturday from April to October, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to browse our ever-changing inventory. All proceeds go to support HGAC’s varied preservation programs and to maintain our historic headquarters building, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R). Hall at 53 E. Middle St.
If you wish to donate older, unused items such as wooden furniture, lighting fixtures, wooden windows, old doors, trim, outdoor items, hand and power tools, please email us at histgettyac@aol.com. We will get back to you promptly.
Whether you are remodeling or demolishing a building, or just cleaning out an old barn or garage, we want to hear from you.
Andie Donahue is co-chair of HGAC’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse and is celebrating 25 years as a licensed battlefield guide at the Gettysburg National Military Park.
