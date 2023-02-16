February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM). During TDVAM, Healthy Adams County’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Task Force hopes to bring awareness to the complex issues faced by teens when navigating dating relationships. The Healthy Adams County Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Task Force is a collaborative group of human services organizations, educators, law enforcement, court personnel, and others working together to reduce the incidence of domestic and sexual violence in our community, educate the public, and work in partnership to provide better responses to survivors, including those impacted by teen dating violence.
Teen dating violence is an ever-present issue faced by adolescents across the country. Incidents of relationship violence far exceed other types of youth violence. According to the organization Love is Respect, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one in three high school students will experience either physical or sexual violence, or both, by someone they are in a relationship with, before they become adults. The prevalence of relationship violence amongst teens is exasperated by the use of technology, which may allow an abusive partner to further control, harass, threaten, or stalk another person in the context of a dating relationship. Adult caretakers are encouraged to have open and honest conversations with the teens in their lives about digital dangers, warning signs of unhealthy relationships, the importance of consent, and the significance of having a healthy support system. While these conversations may be uncomfortable in the short term, they can help prevent more difficult conversations occurring after it’s too late and the teen has already experienced abuse. It is important to help the teens in your life recognize red flags in relationships and know the safe adults they can turn to for help and support.
