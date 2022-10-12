Fall is a time when so much is happening, and we want to do it all. Fall activities and sports are in full swing, school is back in session, evening and weekend schedules are filled. This season can be very busy and overwhelming. Sometimes fall is over and we’re onto the next season, before we were able to enjoy it.

Plan out your fall schedule now; schedule what needs to be scheduled. Try scheduling no more than one event each day, even if that means saying no to some activities. When we rush from one activity to the next, we don’t always have the opportunity to really enjoy them and be present. Write the “must attend” events in one color on your calendar, use another color for other events and a third color for those family traditions that your family wants to do. Talk as a family about those events you want to attend the most or have each person in your family pick one event that they would like to attend throughout the fall the most. Unless it is a “must attend,” just because it is on your schedule, doesn’t mean you have to attend. Be intentional in scheduling “unscheduled events” that can be so important. Some of our family traditions get lost because we didn’t schedule them. Some of these traditions may become the most cherished memories.

Janelle Swartz is the director of the crisis nursery at Children’s Aid Society.

