Fall is a time when so much is happening, and we want to do it all. Fall activities and sports are in full swing, school is back in session, evening and weekend schedules are filled. This season can be very busy and overwhelming. Sometimes fall is over and we’re onto the next season, before we were able to enjoy it.
Plan out your fall schedule now; schedule what needs to be scheduled. Try scheduling no more than one event each day, even if that means saying no to some activities. When we rush from one activity to the next, we don’t always have the opportunity to really enjoy them and be present. Write the “must attend” events in one color on your calendar, use another color for other events and a third color for those family traditions that your family wants to do. Talk as a family about those events you want to attend the most or have each person in your family pick one event that they would like to attend throughout the fall the most. Unless it is a “must attend,” just because it is on your schedule, doesn’t mean you have to attend. Be intentional in scheduling “unscheduled events” that can be so important. Some of our family traditions get lost because we didn’t schedule them. Some of these traditions may become the most cherished memories.
If you decorate, decorate as a family. Decorating as a family can be so much fun, even if it doesn’t end as the perfect fall décor we were hoping for. Children love to add their touch and it is how they learn to do some of things adults enjoy doing. Create some decorations of your own: trace some leaves and cut them out to display them in your home or get some old clothes and some straw and make your own scarecrow.
Set a date for picking or purchasing pumpkins and another date for painting or carving them. Schedule a time and a place for a fall hike. If you can make a day of it, pack a lunch. Schedule a fall family game night. Bobbing for apples, an autumn scavenger hunt, a gourd roll, gourd bowling and hunt the pumpkin are all fun fall games to play as a family.
Make a fall meal or some fall snacks or desserts together. Try a new recipe, make something you haven’t made before. Get the entire family involved. Some family-friendly ideas include crockpot applesauce, caramel apples, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin cookies and apple crisp.
Plan a time to gather outside, whether by a fire or by flashlight. Kids love to gather outside at night. Hot chocolate or warm apple cider on a crisp night with your family sharing stories is another way to spend some meaningful time with your family and friends.
Beware not to schedule the season too full that you don’t enjoy it. Pause and take in fall with all its blessings.
Janelle Swartz is the director of the crisis nursery at Children’s Aid Society.
