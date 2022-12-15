As we head into 2023, a group of residents in eastern Adams County are working to create new recreational opportunities in the area.

East Berlin Parks and Recreation, along with the nonprofit Healthy Eastern Adams Rails & Trails (HEART), are working to fund a comprehensive master plan for a 30-acre tract of woods in East Berlin, known locally as Kuhn’s Woods. This parcel, owned by East Berlin, will hopefully soon serve as a new location for passive outdoor recreation and the area’s first rail-trail.

Walt Geiger is the president of Healthy Eastern Adams Rails & Trails. He lives with his wife, Anne, in East Berlin in the historic Baker-Jacobs House. Walt is a somewhat-retired architect-engineer with avid interests in outdoor hiking, trail-biking, summiting, fishing and wildlife observing.

