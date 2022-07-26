What is PHARE funding and why should we care?
The Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) is money set aside by the state government and then dispersed across the state to help support affordable housing efforts. The fund was established by Act 104 of 2010 “to provide the mechanism by which certain allocated state or federal funds, as well as funds from other outside sources, would be used to assist with the creation, rehabilitation and support of affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth,” according to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s (PHFA) website. PHFA manages the PHARE fund.
Last year Gov. Tom Wolf named 223 housing and community development initiatives throughout the state as recipients of PHARE funds — including $223,300 to Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs for innovative housing solutions and Project New Start and $125,000 for South Central Community Action Programs for its apartment project.
The fund helps to assist households below 50% of the median area income. The median household income in Adams County is $68,411, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Funding for the PHARE awards comes from two main sources – a portion of the impact fees collected from natural gas companies and a portion of the realty transfer tax. The PHARE fund is currently capped at $40 million, but there is legislation before the state House and Senate to up the cap to $100 million.
This legislation is important because there a is shortage of affordable housing in Pennsylvania, and the gap between the cost of a home and what people actually make is present everywhere in the state – including Adams County. High costs force folks to overburden themselves and they then pay more than they can afford just to give their family shelter. For every 100 extremely low-income households, there are only 39 affordable housing units, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
What can we do? We at @Home believe that having more money available for affordable housing will ultimately help everyone. It would mean that affordable housing projects in all 67 counties in the state could receive more money overall. We will do our part to express support for this legislation.
Individuals could consider reaching out to their state representatives in support of upping the PHARE cap. And you could encourage others to do the same.
In other news, @Home would like to encourage folks to use the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector, a fixed-route bus service from rabbittransit. This bus route runs from downtown Gettysburg through New Oxford to Cross Keys and down Route 94 into downtown Hanover and then back again. Stops along this route are within walking distance of career services, businesses, shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. A ride one way is $1.60. You can find more information at www.rabbittransit.org/schedules/gettysburg-hanover-connector/.
To learn more about the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector or @Home in Adams County visit homeinadamscouty.org.
Stacey Rice is coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
