What is PHARE funding and why should we care?

The Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) is money set aside by the state government and then dispersed across the state to help support affordable housing efforts. The fund was established by Act 104 of 2010 “to provide the mechanism by which certain allocated state or federal funds, as well as funds from other outside sources, would be used to assist with the creation, rehabilitation and support of affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth,” according to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s (PHFA) website. PHFA manages the PHARE fund.

Stacey Rice is coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

