Close your eyes and imagine the perfect Christmas. The smell of fresh-baked cookies surrounds the kitchen. The tree is aglow with perfectly hung lights; a fire is crackling as the kids happily play with the perfect gifts. Outside, gently falling snowflakes are blanketing the yard. This holiday scene may be reminiscent of a Hallmark Christmas movie but not a reality for many people.
Unfortunately, many of us begin the month of December with similar unrealistic and grand expectations, but all too often our quest for the picture-perfect day leaves us frazzled and stressed. The Christmas season becomes flooded with anything but joy as we race to find the one special gift, hang those lights perfectly and bake the required family recipes.
The perfect Christmas gift for your children or grandchildren is not solely comprised of gifts placed under the tree wrapped in red and green glittery paper and certainly not a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. To no surprise, the best gifts are often not in monetary or tangible form. This year can be different. Follow these simple steps to obtain the top five Christmas gifts and create Christmas memories that last a lifetime:
Spending time with your child creates a strong bond. Time spent together allows your child to watch and learn skills needed throughout a lifetime.
Children learn through experiences with their world. Your loving attention is the heart of learning.
Children developing new skills need practice. Activities done repeatedly will allow your child multiple opportunities to gain experience. Model patience when facing challenging situations.
Your child can understand language before speaking words! Unfamiliar words and sounds repeated in conversation help form the foundation for reading and language skills.
Positive words of encouragement will create a bond between you and your child. An encouraging positive parent-child connection will be helpful when life’s challenges come their way.
So, please put down the cookie cutters, step away from the gift wrap and take time to enjoy the season. Your house may not smell like fresh-baked goods and your twinkling lights may not be hung just perfectly but spending time with your children and really appreciating these simple moments will ensure you have the best Christmas. Children are the excitement and spirit of our future built on a solid foundation of patience, words of encouragement, your attention and love. Happy Holidays.
Diana Fasnacht is the United Way of Adams County Ready to Learn director.
