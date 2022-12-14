Close your eyes and imagine the perfect Christmas. The smell of fresh-baked cookies surrounds the kitchen. The tree is aglow with perfectly hung lights; a fire is crackling as the kids happily play with the perfect gifts. Outside, gently falling snowflakes are blanketing the yard. This holiday scene may be reminiscent of a Hallmark Christmas movie but not a reality for many people.

Unfortunately, many of us begin the month of December with similar unrealistic and grand expectations, but all too often our quest for the picture-perfect day leaves us frazzled and stressed. The Christmas season becomes flooded with anything but joy as we race to find the one special gift, hang those lights perfectly and bake the required family recipes.

Diana Fasnacht is the United Way of Adams County Ready to Learn director.

