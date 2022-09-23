Our days are getting shorter, football season is in full swing, the countdown to the holidays has begun. But, let’s not fast forward too quickly, because there is a lot of stuff in between that we do not want you to forget about. One of those events is the Children’s Nearly New Consignment Sale happening at the Gettysburg YWCA. With each sale, there are lots of opportunities for everyone to get involved.

If you have children’s clothing, toys or accessories that you are looking for somewhere to take them, we are here for you. If you need children’s clothing or know someone that does, our sale will be open to you. If you have some free time and would like to volunteer, come to the YWCA throughout the week because our volunteers are the keys to a successful sale.

Amy Beck is the chairperson and longtime member of the Nearly New Sale committee at the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.

