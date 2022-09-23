Our days are getting shorter, football season is in full swing, the countdown to the holidays has begun. But, let’s not fast forward too quickly, because there is a lot of stuff in between that we do not want you to forget about. One of those events is the Children’s Nearly New Consignment Sale happening at the Gettysburg YWCA. With each sale, there are lots of opportunities for everyone to get involved.
If you have children’s clothing, toys or accessories that you are looking for somewhere to take them, we are here for you. If you need children’s clothing or know someone that does, our sale will be open to you. If you have some free time and would like to volunteer, come to the YWCA throughout the week because our volunteers are the keys to a successful sale.
Sale dates are Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. If you have items that you would like to consign for a small fee, consignments will be accepted Sunday, Oct. 16, and Monday, Oct. 17. Donations will be accepted Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
If you are interested in volunteering and would like a complete list of volunteer hours, you may call the YW at 717-334-9171 or visit the website http://www.ywcagettysburg.org. Speaking of the website, that’s where you can get all of the updated information about the Nearly New Sale, including some background on how the whole consignment process works.
here you will also find a link to this year’s consignment agreement. If you’re new to the Nearly New Sale, welcome. If you can devote just a few minutes to the agreement, you’ll see how it all works, very simple.
Finally, a reminder that volunteers are an essential part of these events. We have many opportunities if you are willing and able to help. I will add that assisting with this project is not only greatly appreciated by one and all; it can also be quite enjoyable. More than a few lasting friendships have resulted from “working” the Nearly New Sale.
You may call the YW and sign up if you know your schedule, but you are also more than welcome to just come in throughout the week when your schedule allows.
Monies raised from these sales will go towards programming and furthering the mission of the YW. We hope you will consider joining us for this sale, whether it be shopper, consigner or volunteer. When we all come together, great things happen, so let’s make something big happen.
Amy Beck is the chairperson and longtime member of the Nearly New Sale committee at the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.