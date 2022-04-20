“I have had a great experience with Career Services, the people are friendly and it is clear they truly want what is best for you. They helped me establish my goals and give me a lot of confidence when looking forward to my career.” – HACC paralegal student
“I appreciate having the opportunity to further my education that will help me secure a new profession in medical information technology. I learned a lot during my time with HACC and hope that the journey continues with reaching my goals.” – HACC radiology informatics student
The career services team at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is dedicated to the professional growth and career success of our students and alumni. We believe that career development is a lifelong process, and career education is fundamental. Many of our students have found career services to be an important part of their educational journey.
Our goals are to strengthen students’ self-efficacy and empower them to connect their education to internships and full-time and part-time opportunities in their field of study. We provide inclusive and customized opportunities for students to discover their career pathways, identify needed skills, leverage experiential learning, explore employment opportunities and access career resources. We help them identify their values, interests, skills and abilities. In addition, we teach them how to apply what they have learned to choose an academic major and identify a career path.
Specifically, the career services team helps students find their “why” so we can craft an individualized career path. We use a variety of tools to help students explore and connect to their “why,” including appointments with career advisors, classroom presentations, innovative workshops, career fairs and events, and experiential learning programs.
HACC recognizes the importance of giving students guided pathways that show how their “why” aligns with the courses they take. That is why we are integrating various components of career services throughout the student experience. Our objective is to help all students explore and clarify their career path and select an academic pathway to achieve their educational goals. By leveraging the work and expertise of the career services team – specifically their work on individualized career paths for each student – HACC is well-positioned to accomplish this.
To find your “why,” please visit HACC’s career resources website: https://www.hacc.edu/Students/CareerServices/career-resources.cfm.
