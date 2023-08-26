According to Garry Wills in his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words That Remade America,” President Lincoln did not dash off his Gettysburg Address at the last minute for the Nov. 19 dedication of Soldiers’ National Cemetery. Instead, he thoroughly prepared for and carefully wrote and rewrote his 272-word remarks to honor the newly reinterred United States soldiers. The closing line in Wills’ prologue states, “Without Lincoln’s knowing it himself, all his prior literary, intellectual, and political labors had prepared him for the intellectual revolution contained in those fateful 272 words.”

This year’s talented musicians who volunteered to sound taps in Gettysburg National Cemetery for One Hundred Nights of Taps Gettysburg 2023 always came fully prepared. Their devotion to their craft is exceptional. Without their knowing it, all their musical and intellectual labors prepared them for their magnificent sounding of taps on this hallowed ground. Representing 17 states, the District of Columbia, and Belgium, we extend our sincere thanks to these many fine musicians:

Wendy Allen is the president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.