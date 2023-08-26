According to Garry Wills in his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words That Remade America,” President Lincoln did not dash off his Gettysburg Address at the last minute for the Nov. 19 dedication of Soldiers’ National Cemetery. Instead, he thoroughly prepared for and carefully wrote and rewrote his 272-word remarks to honor the newly reinterred United States soldiers. The closing line in Wills’ prologue states, “Without Lincoln’s knowing it himself, all his prior literary, intellectual, and political labors had prepared him for the intellectual revolution contained in those fateful 272 words.”
This year’s talented musicians who volunteered to sound taps in Gettysburg National Cemetery for One Hundred Nights of Taps Gettysburg 2023 always came fully prepared. Their devotion to their craft is exceptional. Without their knowing it, all their musical and intellectual labors prepared them for their magnificent sounding of taps on this hallowed ground. Representing 17 states, the District of Columbia, and Belgium, we extend our sincere thanks to these many fine musicians:
Kaitlynn Gaff, Maryland; Jesse Michiganxson, Maryland; Gene Russell, Washington D.C.; Louis DiLeo, New York; Ron Ciasullo, Pennsylvania; Ralph Brodt III, Pennsylvania; Ian Monaghan, Maryland; Michael Harper; Steven Snyder, New York; Last Post Association Buglers, Raf Decombel and Jan Callemein, from Ypres, Belgium, Jari Villanueva, Maryland; David Bufalini, Pennsylvania; John Montgomery, Ohio; Bill Seaman; Ryan Welch; Kevin Paul; Max Osborn and and Lucas Fleming, Maryland; Wes Snyder, Pennsylvania; Shirley Ann Walker, Ohio; Kevin Czarnik, Michigan; Amy Gabriele, Pennsylvania; Christopher Rice, AL; Zachary J. Gilbert, Pennsylvania; Greg Murphy, New Jersey; Jamie Cope, Pennsylvania; Air National Guard Band of the North East Trumpets; Peter Shar-rock, New York; Andrew Bisnett, New York; Thomas Herman, Maryland; Jim McDevitt, Pennsylvania; Kevin McCarty, Pennsylvania; Cameron Sands, Pennsylvania; Nathaniel Bauder, Pennsylvania; Randall McGuire, TX; Vince Pettinelli, New Jersey; Albert Lilly, IN; Ken Bair II, Pennsylvania; Dave Burkhart, Pennsylvania; Tom Rudolph, Pennsylvania; Damon Morris, Pennsylvania; Mitchell Mummert, Pennsylvania; Brian Poffenberger, Pennsylvania; Benjamin McClelland, Pennsylvania; Graham Bentley, Ohio; Ivan Frantz, Pennsylvania; Judy Shelleberger, Pennsylvania; Ryan Bowden, Pennsylvania; Landon Rosekrans, Maryland; Neil King, WV; Ross Mitchell, Washington D.C.; Robert Bauerle, Maryland; Warren Prender, Maryland; Chris Therit, Pennsylvania; Michael Krauss, New York; Jonathan Gifford, South Carolina; Matthew Cruice; Robert Beaver, Pennsylvania; David Apple, Maryland; Brooks Brady, Pennsylvania; Erin Bannon, Pennsylvania; Joshua Cooper, Maryland; Debra Skripkunis, Pennsylvania; Stephen White, Massachusetts; Thomas Sneeringer, Washington D.C.; John Baker, Pennsylvania; John Lupp, Pennsylvania; Michael Wood, Indiana; Jeffrey Miller, New York; Nicholas Brown, Maryland; Albert Trapani, Pennsylvania; Robert Hawke; George Boyd, Pennsylvania; Doug Rudisill, Pennsylvania, standing in for Jim Rogers, Maryland; Jim Shufelt, Pennsylvania; Keith DeFontes, Maryland; Scott Clark, Pennsylvania; United States Air Force Colonel John R. Thomas, Maine; David Beier, Alabama; Harold Collins; Harry Dillon; Russ Ebersole; Mark Young, Pennsylvania, Stephen Goshorn, South Carolina; Rick Barnes, Maryland; Brenda Kehl, Missouri; Chris Myers, Maryland; Donald Roeder, Pennsylvania; Matthew Mills, Tennessee; Robert Roll, New York; Robert Slamp, Alabama; P. C. King, Pennsylvania; Mike Kinkade, Texas; Galen Gish, Pennsylvania; Maryellen Dodd, Oklahoma; Robert Balmer, Michigan; Hank Hartman, Alaska.
This year’s One Hundred Nights of Taps Gettysburg is sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and Gettysburg National Military Park in partnership with Taps for Veterans, the Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guides, and the Eisenhower National Historic Site.
Wendy Allen is the president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.
