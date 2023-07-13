Just last week, I read a news story about a homeless man beaten to death by a teenager in Montana who was filmed afterward bragging about what he’d done. That gruesome story illustrates a larger trend: violence against homeless people is increasing, especially since the pandemic began. Luckily, this kind of violence hasn’t touched Gettysburg, but it’s still worth considering what drives it. After all, even if we wouldn’t say it out loud, most of us probably assume that homeless people are scary. So why is it they who are so justified in being scared of falling victim to violent crime?

There’s no one good answer here, but my guess is that, partly at least, homelessness is scary because it unzips a portal between us and them, between the secure life we think we’re living and the reality of insecurity that many people, for many reasons, end up facing.

Joanne Myers is a C.A.R.E.S. board member.

