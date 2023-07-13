Just last week, I read a news story about a homeless man beaten to death by a teenager in Montana who was filmed afterward bragging about what he’d done. That gruesome story illustrates a larger trend: violence against homeless people is increasing, especially since the pandemic began. Luckily, this kind of violence hasn’t touched Gettysburg, but it’s still worth considering what drives it. After all, even if we wouldn’t say it out loud, most of us probably assume that homeless people are scary. So why is it they who are so justified in being scared of falling victim to violent crime?
There’s no one good answer here, but my guess is that, partly at least, homelessness is scary because it unzips a portal between us and them, between the secure life we think we’re living and the reality of insecurity that many people, for many reasons, end up facing.
Did some homeless people take the wrong steps? Oh sure. Maybe they fought for our country, saw some bad stuff, and had trouble dealing with it when they came home. Perhaps some people married the wrong person and just had to get away to keep their kids safe. Maybe they made some bad choices here or there or got hurt at work and couldn’t pay the medical bills. But overall, homelessness calls the bluff on the story; we like to believe that if we try hard and do the right thing, things will all turn out okay.
I can maybe guess some of the things you’re thinking: well, don’t homeless people themselves commit some of those murders? Yes, they do. And homeless people can certainly be the perpetrators of crime, violent or otherwise. But overall, the numbers show that homeless people are overwhelmingly more likely to be the victims of crime than the culprits. If murders of homeless people received the same media attention as murders by homeless people, most of us would be horrified by the details of these often-brutal killings.
In 1987, Anna Quindlen published a short piece called “Homelessness,” in which she tried to get to the heart of the problem of homelessness. “This is a difficult problem...,” she admitted. “It has been customary to take people’s pain and lessen our own participation in it by turning it into an issue, not a collection of human beings. We turn an adjective into a noun: the poor, not poor people; the homeless, not Ann or the man who lives in the box or the woman who sleeps on the subway grate. Sometimes I think we would be better off if we . . . concentrated on the details. Here is a woman without a bureau. There is a man with no mirror, now all to hang it on. They are not the homeless. They are people who have no homes. No drawer that holds the spoons. No window to look out upon the world. My God. That is everything.”
Joanne Myers is a C.A.R.E.S. board member.
