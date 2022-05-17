Benefit-cost analysis is a fascinating process used to estimate the costs and benefits of an opportunity. Researchers rely on insanely complicated formulas to put a dollar figure on everything, including intangible things. In 2020, the American Transportation Research Institute estimated the hourly value of personal vehicle travel at $20.17 per person and commercial vehicle travel at $55.24 per vehicle. For the Baltimore Street Project, the annual cost of traffic delays for 2021 was calculated at $1.09 million. Bottom line, time is money.
Baltimore Street is the backbone of Gettysburg. It connects Lincoln Square with the Gettysburg National Cemetery – the historic path of President Lincoln’s footsteps. These days it bustles with much more than just foot traffic; it’s a state highway and thoroughfare for passenger cars, delivery vans, gravel trucks, and school buses. Baltimore Street hosts everything from community to commerce, and our downtown relies heavily on the functionality and efficiency of this corridor.
About smack in the middle of Baltimore Street is the intersection with Lefever Street, which leads to Lincoln Elementary and Gettysburg Area Middle Schools. Traffic is heavy during the morning and afternoon school-day commutes, and the potential for chaos is extreme. However, the chaos of vehicle and pedestrian traffic is beautifully tamed by a team of gentlemen from Gettysburg Area School District.
Four times each school day, these men bravely position themselves in the middle of the road to orchestrate a smooth flow of traffic to, from, and around the schools. They endure pouring rain, sloppy snow, and exhaust fumes, as well as a few distracted, impatient, or half-engaged drivers. Certainly, Baltimore Street would suffer madness without their skilled traffic management, clear execution of directions, and keen awareness of public safety.
Based on the cost-benefit values mentioned above, imagine how much money they’re saving us by saving us time! Yet, as awesome as saving money is, these men deliver something far more valuable – safety for all of us, especially our children.
This is a big shout out to TJ Pritt, Joe Herman, Clyde McClain, Mike Riley, Mike Riley Jr., and Wayne Reese. Thank you for your service to our students, families, faculty, staff, and community. I’m sure there’s a sophisticated benefit-cost analysis algorithm to determine a dollar figure for this team, but their true value is priceless.
Please contact me anytime at 717-337-3491, or jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
