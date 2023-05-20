As reported in the May 1 edition of the Times, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg had a terrific opening night at the newly-opened Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) building on Biglerville Road. Historian James Hessler brought a wonderfully received address on George Custer, from fame at Gettysburg to disaster at Little Big Horn. On May 6, I was with Hessler and fellow Licensed Battlefield Guide Chris Army in Culpeper, Va. for a tour of Brandy Station. This trip was a joint venture between Chris’ Culpeper Battlefield Tours and Jim’s The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast. The cavalry collision at Brandy Station on June 9, 1863 is thought to be the largest such engagement in the history of our continent and played a significant role in the Gettysburg Campaign.

The armies of Robert E. Lee and Joseph Hooker had been opposite each other along the Rappahannock River at Fredericksburg. In early June, Hooker received intelligence that Lee had put the gray team in motion. J.E.B. Stuart’s cavalry was reported to be concentrated at Culpeper, and Hooker ordered head horseman Alfred Pleasonton to take Union cavalry, supported by infantry, for a preemptive strike. Pleasonton, who has an avenue named for him here in Gettysburg, often gets a bad rap. Still, Hessler likes him, explaining that the cavalryman’s colorful style clearly influenced Custer, then 23 years old, serving on Pleasonton’s staff.

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

