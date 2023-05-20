As reported in the May 1 edition of the Times, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg had a terrific opening night at the newly-opened Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) building on Biglerville Road. Historian James Hessler brought a wonderfully received address on George Custer, from fame at Gettysburg to disaster at Little Big Horn. On May 6, I was with Hessler and fellow Licensed Battlefield Guide Chris Army in Culpeper, Va. for a tour of Brandy Station. This trip was a joint venture between Chris’ Culpeper Battlefield Tours and Jim’s The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast. The cavalry collision at Brandy Station on June 9, 1863 is thought to be the largest such engagement in the history of our continent and played a significant role in the Gettysburg Campaign.
The armies of Robert E. Lee and Joseph Hooker had been opposite each other along the Rappahannock River at Fredericksburg. In early June, Hooker received intelligence that Lee had put the gray team in motion. J.E.B. Stuart’s cavalry was reported to be concentrated at Culpeper, and Hooker ordered head horseman Alfred Pleasonton to take Union cavalry, supported by infantry, for a preemptive strike. Pleasonton, who has an avenue named for him here in Gettysburg, often gets a bad rap. Still, Hessler likes him, explaining that the cavalryman’s colorful style clearly influenced Custer, then 23 years old, serving on Pleasonton’s staff.
The battle plan had John Buford (played by Sam Elliott in the movie “Gettysburg”) bringing his division in from the north while David M. Gregg (not in the movie) rode in from the east. The two divisions would converge at the Brandy stop on the Orange and Alexandria Railroad, then gallop seven miles south to Culpeper. Michael Lentz, who himself leads tours in the area, suggested the station was so-called because of the availability of hard liquor made from local fruits. Alas, Stuart had been holding cavalry reviews/pageants in the vicinity of Brandy, and there were many more Confederate horsemen in the area than the Federals anticipated. Buford had the shorter march and came upon the enemy well before Gregg reached the scene. Recovering from the initial surprise, Stuart was able to concentrate his considerable force on Buford’s wing. When Gregg finally reached the field, J.E.B. pivoted to meet that attack on a prominence known as Fleetwood Hill.
This jumped out at me: as told by Chris Army, the 1st Maine regiment of Gregg’s division, pre-war sailors now on horseback, slashed their way across Fleetwood Hill in the direction of a plantation house owned by James Barbour, where General Lee was watching the battle from the cupola. If the Maine men had kept going, they might have captured General Lee. Unaware of the opportunity, the riders turned around short of the Barbour house, adding to the long list of “what ifs” in the American Civil War. Pleasonton called off the attack, reporting a great victory, which, in the big picture, I suppose it was.
General Stuart would subsequently be roasted in the Southern press for being so interested in his pageants that the enemy was able to surprise him. Perhaps stung by the criticism, J.E.B. would take the cream of the Confederate cavalry on a ride around the Union army. Previous theatrics had made J.E.B. Stuart famous; this one, however, caused him to be away from the main body when Lee moved north to Chambersburg and learned the Army of the Potomac was much closer than previously believed. In the absence of his “eyes and ears,” General Lee would be drawn into battle with little idea of the Union force in front of him, a determining factor in the Battle of Gettysburg.
Our excursion’s primo photo stop was what’s called the “Graffiti House,” a two-story white frame structure on the Orange and Alexandria tracks. As told on the Brandy Station Foundation webpage, “The walls on the second floor contain inscriptions, drawings, messages, and signatures of Civil War soldiers…” Prominent among these is a cursive “G.C.,” etched with the flourish one might expect from George Custer.
And this was cool: a trio of living historians were encamped in the front yard, representing the 23rd Infantry Regiment of United States Colored Troops. I was wearing an orange Virginia Cavaliers ball cap and hoped they wouldn’t be offended to have a picture taken with me. The black men in blue uniforms explained the 23rd had been raised in Virginia, and I was more than welcome to pose beside them. One talked of being cast in the well-regarded 1989 film, “Glory,” which celebrated and mourned the martyrdom of the 54th Massachusetts on the parapets of Fort Wagner, S.C. The flag of the 23rd United State Colored Troops was stitched with battles fought in Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign, from Spotsylvania through the Crater to Appomattox. And this was interesting: When Lee surrendered, the regiment was sent to patrol the Rio Grande lest Mexico try to take advantage of the Divided States of America and reclaim Texas. The 23rd arrived on June 19, 1865 with glad tidings for the enslaved: They were now (and forever) free. I hadn’t previously been too keen on this Juneteenth business, but it will look a lot different to me this year.
The Round Table is back at the ACHS on Thursday evening, May 25. Our good friend Ron Kirkwood, author of “Too Much For Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg,” will be with us. The restoration of the Spangler property is among the great preservation successes of the still-new century. In a 2020 presentation, Kirkwood emphasized the farm’s role as a field hospital; this talk concentrates on the military aspect. The start time is 7 p.m., visitors are always welcome, and a live stream option is offered on our webpage, where you’ll also find a complete schedule of events, including summer meetings on the battlefield.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
