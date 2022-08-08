Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL) has been a sister city with Nicaragua’s second-largest city for over 35 years, sharing cross-culture exchange and working together on poverty alleviation through potable water programs, support of after-school education and small-scale agriculture to improve family nutrition. Sadly, PGL was closed in Nicaragua in June by their government, together with over 1,200 other non-profits shuttered as part of new policies and old politics within the country. However, that hasn’t meant PGL closed in Gettysburg, nor does it mean that PGL will end its support of Nicaraguan people. Things will change, a door closes, but this does not mean it is closed on the underlying relationships between the people of Leon, Nicaragua and the people of Gettysburg.
PGL also works in Gettysburg with the Latino community and that will continue. The most public and notable part of that will be the return of the annual Salsa On The Square event on September 30. The block party that proved so popular over the last decade was cancelled in the last few years due to the pandemic, but the dance is on and the band will be there in 2022. Two artists from Leon will also be there, to create a traditional sawdust carpet. These artists will be in Gettysburg for three weeks in total, with opportunity during that time for classes, presentations and discussion of future collaborative work.
Sawdust carpets and the style of painting called primitvista are unique in Nicaragua and reflect the country’s natural beauty, its volcanos and lush forests, its beaches and colonial cities, its wildlife and traditional culture. For the carpets, colored sawdust and natural materials such as flour and tree branches are used to create works of art that are then destroyed, since they’re never meant to be permanent. Primitivista painting emphasizes landscape and color. The two artists coming from Leon have taught many people from Gettysburg how to create such work, whether in Nicaragua or in Gettysburg, as part of the delegations PGL has sponsored between the two countries. For their September visit, PGL wants to offer these same kinds of classes. In the future, PGL plans delegation visits between the two countries, just as in years past.
PGL will revive its annual auction in January, which had been on hold due to COVID. There will also be an informational table at the annual Heritage Festival on September 18. Despite the closing in Nicaragua, Project Gettysburg Leon is anything but closed. One door shuts and another opens, or in PGL’s case many doors will be possible to open. The bond of a sister city program is with local people and cities- not national governments. PGL’s future looks different from its past, in the ways that the future always looks different. There is a future however, not an ending but the start of something new, just as so many things in the world are starting anew post-COVID. Please join us for what will be new, even as it is still part of traditions.
Greg Bowles is the current director for Project Gettysburg Leon, the sister city program between Gettysburg and the country of Nicaragua that was founded in 1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.