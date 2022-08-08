Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL) has been a sister city with Nicaragua’s second-largest city for over 35 years, sharing cross-culture exchange and working together on poverty alleviation through potable water programs, support of after-school education and small-scale agriculture to improve family nutrition. Sadly, PGL was closed in Nicaragua in June by their government, together with over 1,200 other non-profits shuttered as part of new policies and old politics within the country. However, that hasn’t meant PGL closed in Gettysburg, nor does it mean that PGL will end its support of Nicaraguan people. Things will change, a door closes, but this does not mean it is closed on the underlying relationships between the people of Leon, Nicaragua and the people of Gettysburg.

PGL also works in Gettysburg with the Latino community and that will continue. The most public and notable part of that will be the return of the annual Salsa On The Square event on September 30. The block party that proved so popular over the last decade was cancelled in the last few years due to the pandemic, but the dance is on and the band will be there in 2022. Two artists from Leon will also be there, to create a traditional sawdust carpet. These artists will be in Gettysburg for three weeks in total, with opportunity during that time for classes, presentations and discussion of future collaborative work.

Greg Bowles is the current director for Project Gettysburg Leon, the sister city program between Gettysburg and the country of Nicaragua that was founded in 1986.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.