Recently, I was nominated for and received the United Way of Adams County’s “With Heart in Hand” adult volunteer award. I’m not one to pat myself on the back or brag to others about something like this, so my reason for writing about it is nostalgia.

I didn’t celebrate. I didn’t go out to dinner before or after. My dinner consisted of fast food from Rutter’s. But, when I was younger, elementary school to be exact, I did get to celebrate. After a school orchestra concert or Eisenhower Elementary fine arts night, my grandpa always took me for ice cream. We’d go to Serendipity, an old-fashioned ice cream parlor at the Gettysburg Hotel. Sadly, Serendipity was lost, along with other shops in the 1983 hotel fire.

Jennie Dillon is the president of Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) and a proud lifetime Gettysburgian.

