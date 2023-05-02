Recently, I was nominated for and received the United Way of Adams County’s “With Heart in Hand” adult volunteer award. I’m not one to pat myself on the back or brag to others about something like this, so my reason for writing about it is nostalgia.
I didn’t celebrate. I didn’t go out to dinner before or after. My dinner consisted of fast food from Rutter’s. But, when I was younger, elementary school to be exact, I did get to celebrate. After a school orchestra concert or Eisenhower Elementary fine arts night, my grandpa always took me for ice cream. We’d go to Serendipity, an old-fashioned ice cream parlor at the Gettysburg Hotel. Sadly, Serendipity was lost, along with other shops in the 1983 hotel fire.
I wonder whether I was being celebrated or if grandpa just wanted an excuse to satisfy his sweet tooth that would be justifiable to my grandmother. Either way, sitting there during the awards ceremony conjured up some cherished childhood memories. Grandpa and Serendipity are both gone, but they’re always a thought away in my mind.
May 20 is the 56th annual Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association-sponsored (GARMA) Outdoor Antique Show. Yet another memory comes to mind. “Boom box” radios were quite the thing in the early 1980s. People would hoist these monstrous music machines onto their shoulders and walk around blaring music that was usually not appreciated by anyone within earshot.
For my 10th birthday, I received a smaller version of the boom box. I thought I was something and couldn’t wait to show off my present. My cousin and I walked around town on antique show Saturday, my mini boom box on my shoulder, blaring a Cindy Lauper tape. I remember seeing so many vendors while I was weaving in and out of the crowds of people on the sidewalks, making my way to Hartzell’s Luncheonette so I could buy some candy.
I think back at the number of vendors then and how they’ve diminished over the years. I’ve wanted to revitalize the antique show to its grandeur of old, and I’ve failed to do so as the caretaker of the show.
Times have changed since 1983. Vendors have passed, the perception of what qualifies as an antique has changed, streetscapes have changed, and competing shows have popped up over the years. Now, in 2023, that 1983 boom box would qualify as an antique, as do I.
Let’s remember to make memories, whether it’s getting together with family for ice cream after a special event or navigating the streets of town through an antique show in search of a Jolly Rancher Fire Stix. Take time to look around and treasure what you have and what is here because it won’t be here forever.
Jennie Dillon is the president of Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) and a proud lifetime Gettysburgian.
