It’s the end of Winter, Spring is in reach, yet the cold doesn’t let go and we feel the lingering winter blues. Did you know that you can combat depression through intentional participation in everyday activities? Things like reading, writing, listening to music, eating, working with our hands, conversation, and creating with others. The arts are one of the best portals to flexing our imaginations, filling us with thoughts of possibilities and hope. Think about an event that inspired you and included some form of art; a concert, theatre show, festival, movie, trip to Disney World?
In transparency, I’ve been overwhelmed by world events, maybe you have too. It causes my normal extroverted self to retreat for self-preservation. I can’t say this helps me much, but our small group, eight-week Healing Arts program may. Together, with a licensed therapist who facilitates alongside art instructors, we will encourage exploration of music, textile, culinary, visual, and other arts disciplines to discover mediums that most resonates with ones healing journey. The class is not a substitution for formal therapy, it is intended to help us navigate life’s challenges in a safe setting filling us with hope that we can face another day. Groups for youth, women, and men are forming now and are free to the public through the provisions of a county block grant. If your interested is piqued, call our office, or email us. But there is more.
By now you should have seen or heard something about “The People Project.” You can choose the county wide theme! This is not just for artists; it is for everyone. We invite you to connect with us by sharing your personal voice. Conversation topics include: My place at the Table– dinner conversations, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow–who were we, who are we, and who will we be, Stories of the Neighborhood–how has it shaped you, Food–How does it connect you/us, Erasing Labels–the affects and can we change them? The chosen theme will be used as a creative outlet for people to share their personal experiences in story. The stories will be brought to life through the visual and performing arts. What is the goal? To uplift, connect, and inspire us all in exploration of the future Adams County. Being heard makes us feel valued. Value gives us self-worth and that makes us see possibilities which give us hope. The voting is happening now through March 25 and links can be found on our website and our Facebook page. Take a few moments to participate.
And there is the nourishment of body, mind and spirit through a creative art form that distinguishes us as humans. Culinary! We have introduced you to after-school Kids Dinner Clubs, cooking classes in senior centers, Month of Lunches, and Taste of Dinners. All of these will return in addition to a few special events for our members, networking culinary events for artists, and down the road a farm to table community event. We look forward to hosting you around our table as we resume in person meals and presentations. During the month of March, we are participating in the Partnership for Better Health Match Madness. This campaign focuses on our culinary programs for all ages and the funds will be used to hire professional chefs and pay for ingredients. As the arts education center recently celebrated 10 years, we invite you to help us raise funds to support these valuable culinary programs. We hope you will join us in these deep and fun art engagements.
Keep informed of all our future offerings. Like our Facebook page, follow us on Instagram become a member, sign up for our e-blast, stop in and say hello, ask for a tour and a current class listing.
