Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC) is a full-service community mediation center that has been active in Adams County since the 1990s. We have seen some disputes and helped people in conflict over the years. Who better to help you with your conflict than people who aren’t intimidated by it, or feel it is unhealthy? On the contrary, we believe that conflict is necessary in our relationships and our community. The problem lies in how conflict is resolved. We must do better, people.

Divorce, relationship, family, community, landlord/tenant, small claims, Homeowner’s Association, and restorative justice are a few of the conflicts we have experience with. We use transformative mediation in all cases because we find it is the most empowering form of mediation in use to date. We study, we train, and we listen to people for hours in their deepest conflict.

MSAC has trained mediators available to help you work through conflicts for an economical fee based on income. Call or text 717-334-7312, email at mediationac@yahoo.com, and visit http://www.mediateadams.org for more information. Patti Robinson is the president of the Board of MSAC and has 15 years of experience in transformative mediation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.