May is National Foster Care Month in the United States. It began in 1988. According to www.fosterparenting.com, the original focus was to give foster parents the recognition they deserved for opening their homes to foster children. Over the years, the focus and theme has evolved into establishing positive outcomes for children and youth in the foster care system. This year’s theme is “Relative and Kin Connections: Keeping Families Strong.”
In accordance with the Office of Children, Youth and Families’ recommendation; through respectful, nonjudgmental, and supportive relationships; resource parents, children’s families, the court as well as Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) work to create teaming approaches that will assist children in placement to return home sooner (or establish another permanency goal), have more stable placements, experience better emotional development and be more successful in school.
According to the Children’s Bureau, there are over 407,000 children and youth in foster care. 34% of those foster children and youth are placed with relatives or kin. As of April 1, 2022, there were 34 children and youth of Adams County in out of home placement. 44% of those children and youth are in kinship care.
Many resource parents (or kinship caregivers) are grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, adult siblings and step-grandparents. Kinship caregivers do not need to be related to the foster child or youth through blood. ACCYS has worked with a vast variety of kinship relationships. Teachers, nurses, mentors, parents of the child or youth’s friends, friends of the parents, faith-based communities, adoptive parents of the child’s siblings and neighbors are some examples of the kinship families ACCYS has worked with.
When children or youth cannot remain home safely, placing them in a kinship caregiver’s home can increase stability and reduce trauma. Being placed in a home familiar to the child or youth can provide a sense of remaining in their family and community. Opportunities to maintain relationships, to participate in established interests, continue extracurricular activities and attend the same school district lessens the disruption a child or youth may experience when involved in the child welfare system.
Unfortunately, there are some circumstances when an Adams County child or youth does not have a kinship resource to care for them. This is when ACCYS reaches out to foster care agencies in search for a traditional foster home.
Over the past several years there has been a steady shortage of foster homes. Fostering children may be one of the most challenging jobs a resource family experiences. There are appointments, trainings, Court hearings, visits and the daily tasks of caring for a child or youth. Foster and kinship caregivers are asked to work with parents to establish their goals so their children can be returned to them. Feelings and opinions may develop that require the caregivers to control their emotions so to assist with reunification. Self-care and utilizing support networks is essential when fostering. Aside from the demands of caring for a foster child or youth this may be the most rewarding job a family does. Being able to provide a safe and loving home for a child or youth until they can be returned to their parents or establish a forever family is truly remarkable.
Thank you to all foster (both traditional and kinship) parents and relatives/friends of those caregivers who continue to support and care for our community’s children. If not for you, the victims involved in the foster care system would not have safe and loving homes available for them.
