Winter arrives this week. To be specific, the December solstice occurs on Dec. 21 at 4:48 p.m. That’s the moment the sun reaches its southernmost position in our sky, and for that reason it’s the shortest day of the year and the day the sun’s elevation at noon is lowest.
The good news is that the days will very slowly begin to get longer after the solstice. You’ll notice it first in the evening, because the earliest sunset (4:44 p.m.) comes about two weeks before the solstice. On Jan. 7, 2023, the sun will be setting after 5 p.m. for the first time. Latest sunrise (7:30 a.m.) doesn’t come until a couple of weeks after solstice, so early risers won’t see a change until well into the new year.
There is one more important (but invisible) date coming up. On Jan. 4 the earth is at perihelion, which is its closest point to the sun in its elliptical orbit at a distance of 91.4 million miles. The farthest (aphelion) is currently in July at 94.5 million miles. Our seasons, however, are primarily driven by the tilt of the earth’s axis, not by the relatively small effects of the changing earth-sun distance.
This month does bring a new planet into view. Venus, which had previously appeared too close to the sun for viewing, will begin to emerge into the evening twilight. Look southwest about 30 minutes after sunset.
If you keep watching over the next few weeks, you’ll see the planet getting higher and brighter. Venus will be reaching its highest and brightest in late spring. Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars are all visible in the December night sky, with Jupiter and Mars both currently brighter than any star. The moon will pass near Jupiter on Dec. 28 and 29 and near Mars on Jan. 3, 2023.
December nights are giving us better and better looks at the bright winter stars. By 9 p.m. now (or 7 p.m. one month from now) the entire “Winter Hexagon” is up above the eastern horizon. Much more spread out than its counterpart on the other side of the sky (the “Summer Triangle”), the Winter Hexagon occupies a huge tract of sky 40 degrees east to west and almost 60 degrees north to south.
A good place to start tracing it out is the star Rigel. It’s the lower right star in the familiar Orion constellation. If you can see the belt of Orion it points to the lower left (southeast) toward Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. Continue clockwise from Rigel and Sirius to find the rest of the stars in the Hexagon. In order they are Procyon (in the constellation Canis Minor), Pollux and Castor (both in Gemini), Capella (in Auriga), Aldebaran (in Taurus), and then back to Rigel. Knowing those stars is a great start to learning more constellations in the winter sky. I recommend the free sky maps at http://www.skymaps.com for more information.
This wraps up Looking Up for 2022. Next month I’ll bring you a roundup of interesting astronomy events for 2023.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information and calendar of free shows available at www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.