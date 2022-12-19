Winter arrives this week. To be specific, the December solstice occurs on Dec. 21 at 4:48 p.m. That’s the moment the sun reaches its southernmost position in our sky, and for that reason it’s the shortest day of the year and the day the sun’s elevation at noon is lowest.

The good news is that the days will very slowly begin to get longer after the solstice. You’ll notice it first in the evening, because the earliest sunset (4:44 p.m.) comes about two weeks before the solstice. On Jan. 7, 2023, the sun will be setting after 5 p.m. for the first time. Latest sunrise (7:30 a.m.) doesn’t come until a couple of weeks after solstice, so early risers won’t see a change until well into the new year.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information and calendar of free shows available at www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

