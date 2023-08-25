Former President Barack Obama once said, “Every single American — gay, straight, lesbian, bisexual, transgender — every single American deserves to be treated equally in the eyes of the law and the eyes of our society. It’s a pretty simple proposition.” And while I believe that it should be that simple, I am not naïve enough to believe it to be so.

As a retired teacher, I firmly believe that the more you know, the better off you are – in any aspect of your life. I also hold tightly to the hope that Mr. Rogers had it right when he said, “There are three ways to ultimate success. The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”

Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director at the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County. She may be reached at nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org. or 717-334-9171 ext. 115.

