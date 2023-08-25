Former President Barack Obama once said, “Every single American — gay, straight, lesbian, bisexual, transgender — every single American deserves to be treated equally in the eyes of the law and the eyes of our society. It’s a pretty simple proposition.” And while I believe that it should be that simple, I am not naïve enough to believe it to be so.
As a retired teacher, I firmly believe that the more you know, the better off you are – in any aspect of your life. I also hold tightly to the hope that Mr. Rogers had it right when he said, “There are three ways to ultimate success. The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
According to Wikipedia, “a transgender person is someone whose gender identity differs from that associated with the sex they were assigned at birth. Many experience gender dysphoria, which they may seek to alleviate through transitioning, often adopting a different name and set of pronouns in the process.”
I believe the first step in being an ally to transgender people is learning what it means to be transgender. Like any other community, there is no single way to “be” transgender and no single “right” way to be an ally. I believe that being an ally to anyone means educating yourself on the topic and realizing that just because you don’t “understand’ someone’s identity, that doesn’t mean you can’t respect it and practice what goes along with that respect.
One simple tactic for being an ally to the transgender person (and actually to anyone in your life) includes using the words people use to describe themselves and asking what pronouns someone uses: he, she, they, or something else. Asking for information needed to treat someone respectfully is appropriate; asking a question about a private body part is not. Not sure if the question is appropriate? Ask yourself if you would be comfortable if the question was asked of you, and be honest with your answer.
Another relatively simple tactic is to avoid compliments or advice based on stereotypes (another good practice for dealing with any person). Avoid the backhanded compliment, also known as a micro-aggressive remark. One I often heard growing up as an Asian American was, “You speak English really well – no accent at all. Another that many women might have heard is, “You won’t succeed in this business until you think like a man.” If you would like to discuss what might be offensive about those two comments, please contact me.
A final suggestion is to push for support and inclusivity, not just tolerance. Show up in your community for school board meetings, parent-teacher associations, volunteer groups, workplace, and dining room tables. Make it clear that you support trans people. I recommend the book “The Right to Be Out: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in America’s Public Schools” by Stuart Biegel, which draws on the First and Fourteenth Amendments to discuss the fundamental rights of trans people.
I would also direct you to the National Center for Transgender Equality for more basics about being an ally to those in the transgender community and factual information about the community itself.
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director at the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County. She may be reached at nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org. or 717-334-9171 ext. 115.
