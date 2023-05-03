Are you thinking about adding more exercise to your day? Walking can be a fantastic way to become more active. Walking is one of the most popular physical activities, and it’s easy to see why. It requires no special clothes or equipment, and it’s free. Regular walking has many health benefits, including lowering your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. It can strengthen your bones and muscles and help you maintain a healthy body weight. It can improve your mood and make you feel good. No matter the distance or time, it is exercise.

Each week adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity, according to the current physical activity guidelines for Americans from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fitting 150 minutes of physical activity each week into your schedule may sound like a lot, but you don’t have to do it all at once. You can spread your activity throughout the week and break it into smaller chunks, making it less overwhelming and more likely for you to complete. Thirty minutes a day, five days a week, is a great goal to work towards, and walking fits right into moderate-intensity physical activity.

Payton Dziemburski is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force and an American College of Sports Medicine clinical exercise physiologist.

