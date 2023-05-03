Are you thinking about adding more exercise to your day? Walking can be a fantastic way to become more active. Walking is one of the most popular physical activities, and it’s easy to see why. It requires no special clothes or equipment, and it’s free. Regular walking has many health benefits, including lowering your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. It can strengthen your bones and muscles and help you maintain a healthy body weight. It can improve your mood and make you feel good. No matter the distance or time, it is exercise.
Each week adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity, according to the current physical activity guidelines for Americans from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fitting 150 minutes of physical activity each week into your schedule may sound like a lot, but you don’t have to do it all at once. You can spread your activity throughout the week and break it into smaller chunks, making it less overwhelming and more likely for you to complete. Thirty minutes a day, five days a week, is a great goal to work towards, and walking fits right into moderate-intensity physical activity.
A safety tip to remember while walking is always to have a plan. Walk with others when possible and take a phone and ID with you. Let someone know your walking time and route, and always walk facing oncoming traffic. If it’s dark outside, stick to better-lit areas and wear a reflective vest or brightly colored clothing and always be aware of your surroundings. Walk where you are comfortable outside, such as around your neighborhood or the park. If you cannot walk outdoors, try a treadmill or walk inside a grocery store or mall.
While walking may seem simple, there are ways to improve your strength and balance to walk longer, further, and, most importantly, for life. Here are four exercises. For each exercise, try completing two sets of 10-15 reps two days per week:
Squat: targets all the big muscles in your legs, glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointed out. Send hips back and down, bending knees to lower into a squat. Keep your chest lifted. Drive your feet into the ground to stand back up.
Lunges: strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core to prepare you for walking rocky trails and uneven terrain. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward and bend both knees, lowering until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Shift forward onto the lead leg. Push off on both legs and step through, lifting your back leg and bringing it forward so your rear foot lands ahead of you.
Calf raises: strengthen and tone the gastrocnemius and soleus. Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, rise onto your toes, then slowly return to the starting position.
Step ups: targets all the big muscles in your legs, glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Find a stair of manageable height. Place your whole foot on the stair and push through your heel as you step up. Then slowly lower. You can step up and raise the opposite knee to include balance. Of
Please join the Physical Fitness Task Force this spring at any or all of the remaining seven spring walks. The next walk is Wednesday, May 10, at Oakside Park. Join a walk led by Dr. Catherine and Dr. Robert Mauss at 1 p.m., or walk with a map between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. More information is available online at http://www.adamswellness.org.
Payton Dziemburski is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force and an American College of Sports Medicine clinical exercise physiologist.
