The American Cancer Society will be ready in March to say goodbye to winter with the return of our annual Daffodil Days. This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding that supports the groundbreaking cancer research, educational programs, and patient services of the American Cancer Society.
Sadly, last year COVID-19 had a major impact on our ability to hold Daffodil Days and to raise funds in 2020. So many of our donors continued to support the program even when we couldn’t deliver the flowers and this was truly appreciated.
Connie Woodruff is a senior community development manager and American Cancer Society Relay For Life staff partner for events in Adams and Franklin Counties. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org . The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
