The Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) reminds Adams County residents that we continue to accept applications for hosts and sharers in the SHARE housing program. SHARE is a shared housing match-up program designed to help older adults age in place, while offering affordable housing to adults over 18. Shared housing provides an option in which unrelated individuals share a home to their mutual benefit. The program has already helped many individuals across Pennsylvania and continues to expand successfully into more counties. Currently, SHARE is active in nine counties, with several other counties in the on-boarding process.
After a careful start during 2020 (thank you, pandemic), ACOFA’s SHARE housing counselor, Valery Adams, helped with a successful match in 2021. She has been busy around the county appearing at various events educating people about the benefits of shared housing, conducting many assessments, interviews and some introductions, which have resulted in increased interest. But, we are certain there are more people who could benefit from a shared housing relationship.
In this voluntary program, a homeowner (home host) offers a private bedroom and shares the living, dining and other common spaces with the home seeker (sharer). In exchange, the sharer pays a reasonable rent, not to exceed 30 percent of their income, and provides a mutually agreed upon exchange of service. For example, in exchange for a private bedroom and reasonable rent, the sharer can help with the household chores which make it challenging for older adults to stay independent in their homes. Things like snow removal, meal preparation, shopping and transportation to medical appointments can often be the very thing which bridge the gap to safely living at home for many. Services exchanged range from companionship to household chores, but do not include hands-on care, so no specific or certified skills are required.
Unlike other housing models, such as a group home or congregate living, shared housing is characterized by control and choice. Participants select their home sharers and agree on the amount of rent, the exchange of services if applicable, and other household decisions. Every home sharing arrangement is unique and person-centered, depending on the needs and abilities of the individuals involved. A rigorous background check, reference check and home inspection is completed by the SHARE housing counselor to ensure the safety of all participants. Additionally, the housing counselor continues contact with participants to provide the support needed to keep matches successful, and assist with mediation if challenges should arise.
Because of the extensive vetting of participants and the goal of making enduring and sustainable matches, SHARE is not considered an emergency housing option. However, as the list of potential hosts and sharers grows, so do the odds of finding that successful match. This means that your home share match could be waiting for you! Currently, hosts are ready and seeking matches in Gettysburg and Bonneauville. If you are interested in learning more about SHARE, or know someone who may wish to participate, please call Valery Adams at 717-778-1293 or email vadams@acofa.org.
Valery Adams is the SHARE housing counselor for the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc.
