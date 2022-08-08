The Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) reminds Adams County residents that we continue to accept applications for hosts and sharers in the SHARE housing program. SHARE is a shared housing match-up program designed to help older adults age in place, while offering affordable housing to adults over 18. Shared housing provides an option in which unrelated individuals share a home to their mutual benefit. The program has already helped many individuals across Pennsylvania and continues to expand successfully into more counties. Currently, SHARE is active in nine counties, with several other counties in the on-boarding process.

After a careful start during 2020 (thank you, pandemic), ACOFA’s SHARE housing counselor, Valery Adams, helped with a successful match in 2021. She has been busy around the county appearing at various events educating people about the benefits of shared housing, conducting many assessments, interviews and some introductions, which have resulted in increased interest. But, we are certain there are more people who could benefit from a shared housing relationship.

Valery Adams is the SHARE housing counselor for the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc.

