At the Adams County Community Foundation, our Giving Spree, scholarship awards and competitive grants program get a lot of accolades, but our Designated Endowment Program is equally as awesome.

This year, designated endowments awarded $161,600 and benefited 36 local nonprofits. These funds, supported by many donors, provide unrestricted operating grants to individual nonprofits.

Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of Adams County Community Foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.