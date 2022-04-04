I recently did some informational presentations. What a joy to be back in person. At each event, folks say they did not know we did so much. I get it – SCCAP has many, many programs and initiatives and people get involved with us through many doors.
SCCAP’s largest client serving programs are programs and food, our Food Pantries (we work with 13 across our counties) and the Gleaning Project who worked with 275 farmers, producers and backyard gardeners serve about 21,000 individuals across both counties and give out more than 1,750,000 pounds of food each year (750,000 pounds of that was fresh produce harvested by volunteers and distributed to 77 community partners). Our Women, Infants and Children’s program provides health screenings and supplemental healthy foods to more than 6,000 women and children.
These programs, around food and nutrition, serve the most people across our counties.
Our Family Services (including Support Circles) and Homeless Service programs assist folks who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with a safe stable place to live (shelters) and then provide case management and supports to help families stabilize, maintain housing and then work to meet the family’s goals. In the last year these programs served more than 2,500 families.
Our MLK Career Aid project can help with small scholarships for training and education to help folks improve their employability or to help them achieve livable wage employment. Our Early Learning Resources Centers assist lower wage earning, working families in finding and achieving safe quality early education programs so that the parents or guardians can work to support their families. This program serves over 1,000 families across our counties. These programs really seek to help a family reach their potential.
Weatherization works with the Department of Energy and many of our local utility companies to identify where a house is losing energy (quite a scientific process) and then to make improvements in homes so that seniors and those who are disabled can age in place and so everyone we work with can reduce energy usage and the amount they spend on energy costs – allowing them to better afford their cost of living. That program weatherizes about 675 houses each year.
We also work at the system level @Home in Adams County works with the community to find solutions around housing that is in line with the incomes of Adams County residents, sustainable and affordable transportation options and effective economic development that still preserves the beauty and wellbeing of our community while enabling folks to both work and live in Adams County. That group also revived work on Broadband because it is a much needed infrastructure in our county.
Support Circles works on the micro level helping families move completely out of poverty and then takes what we are learning from the experiences of families to do macro level work, community solutions and work to fix broken systems.
The Gleaning Project, one of those community solutions, works to use a community resource, excess produce grown by our hard working committed farmers, growers, producers and backyard gardeners get to families who need it.
We set up an infrastructure that harvests, sorts, and distributed that produce to tens of thousands of food insecure families and seniors across our community. We use the power of amazing volunteers and community partners to get that fresh produce from farms to families while it is still vibrant and healthy.
Franklin Together coordinates all those working to help folks who are getting out of the criminal justice system to stay out and achieve success.
These programs are some of the ways we meet our mission.
SCCAP always has needs for volunteers. From helping harvest produce to walking beside someone on their journey out of poverty. Interested in being involved, we invite you to volunteer. As always, thank you to our donors and volunteer who enables us to bring all these programs to the families who need them, working together to help families succeed!
