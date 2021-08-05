As the Disabled Veterans Outreach program specialist for Franklin and Adams counties, I too am a veteran.
As a veteran, I am equipped to provide intensive services to veterans with special employment and training needs. As an integral program partner with the state’s workforce development system, DVOP’s provide a full range of employment services, including comprehensive assessments, individual employment plans, job referrals, referrals to training and support services, resume preparation (federal and civilian), translating military skills into civilian skills, and interview preparation assistance (virtual and in-person).
