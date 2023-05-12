Warmer days are upon us, and summer is just around the corner. With kids and teens crossing days off the calendar in anticipation of the last day of school and the start of summer, I am also preparing for a summer of fun. The Adams County Library System is getting ready for SummerQuest and FunFest. This year’s theme is “All-together Now,” and it celebrates kindness, friendship, and unity.
FunFest is Friday, June 9, from 3-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park. This is a free event, rain or shine. People of all ages are welcome to come and join us for a fun night out. Vendors from non-profits around the community and local food trucks will be there to help kick off SummerQuest.
SummerQuest is an all-ages reading program to promote reading for all ages.
This program runs from June 1 to Aug. 13. Both children and adults have the opportunity to earn prizes. Registration begins on May 25. To register for the program, go to https://www.adamslibrary.org/summerquest and click on “Beanstack.”
That is where you register and log your reading minutes. For children, once you have registered on Beanstack, you can begin to record the minutes you have read. You have the opportunity to win a prize for every 200 minutes you read. For the adult challenge, you register the number of books you read.
SummerQuest is not just about reading. You can also take hikes with your family with the GO Adams program. Each of the six libraries has the GO Adams guides and rubbing sheets.
There are 15 hikes located throughout the county. While on the hike, you look for a post.
Once you complete the hike, there is a post with a rubbing that you transfer to your rubbing sheet. There will also be a code to enter into the Beanstack website. By entering the code, your child will have the chance to win prizes.
Each library will host a multitude of fun and educational programs. From learning about bugs and reptiles to a Polynesian dancing tour, there is all kinds of fun to be had. The fun is for more than just kids.
There are programs for teens and adults. Teens can enjoy activities like doing crafts, playing games, and watching movies. For adults, there are several opportunities to have fun or learn something new by participating in book clubs, one of the many crafting programs, or by attending an educational program on history or gardening. If you want to do something with your whole family, try one of our all-ages programs.
Please see our website or call us if you have any questions about these programs. Some programs require registration, so make sure to sign up online ahead of time. The fun will be here before you know it.
Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian/coordinator for Adams County Library System.
