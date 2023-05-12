Warmer days are upon us, and summer is just around the corner. With kids and teens crossing days off the calendar in anticipation of the last day of school and the start of summer, I am also preparing for a summer of fun. The Adams County Library System is getting ready for SummerQuest and FunFest. This year’s theme is “All-together Now,” and it celebrates kindness, friendship, and unity.

FunFest is Friday, June 9, from 3-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park. This is a free event, rain or shine. People of all ages are welcome to come and join us for a fun night out. Vendors from non-profits around the community and local food trucks will be there to help kick off SummerQuest.

Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian/coordinator for Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.