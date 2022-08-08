Join us on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville for our American Cancer Society Adams County Relay For Life fundraising event. Every one of us has been touched by cancer in some way. I wish this wasn’t true, but unfortunately I don’t believe that each of us by virtue of our humanity hasn’t heard that word for ourselves, someone we love or someone we know.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is a unique volunteer-led community fundraiser that takes place in communities across our nation each year. Our event here in Adams County happens very soon but you can still join us as a fundraising participant, with a fundraising team, as a cancer survivor, caregiver or friend of someone who has had cancer. Please check out our website at http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty to check us out and to sign up in any of the above mentioned ways.

Connie Woodruff is a retired staff partner of the American Cancer Society who has been promoted to the role of a volunteer.

