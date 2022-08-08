Join us on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville for our American Cancer Society Adams County Relay For Life fundraising event. Every one of us has been touched by cancer in some way. I wish this wasn’t true, but unfortunately I don’t believe that each of us by virtue of our humanity hasn’t heard that word for ourselves, someone we love or someone we know.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is a unique volunteer-led community fundraiser that takes place in communities across our nation each year. Our event here in Adams County happens very soon but you can still join us as a fundraising participant, with a fundraising team, as a cancer survivor, caregiver or friend of someone who has had cancer. Please check out our website at http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty to check us out and to sign up in any of the above mentioned ways.
Our “There’s No Place Like Hope” theme is of course a play on words to remind us that no matter what, we do not give up “hope” and it is only by taking steps against this disease that we can make a difference for all of us as well as for future generations. Our event itself is the culmination and celebration of the work our teams and volunteers have been working on throughout the year. While at the actual Relay For Life event we have teams and individuals walking a route around beautiful Oakside park, we also have many other activities taking place.
We’re starting the celebration right after our brief opening ceremony with our cancer survivor speaker, Carlotta “Chuckie” Strevig. As a three-time cancer survivor Chuckie brings an amazing perspective to us that definitely highlights our event’s theme. Chuckie is well known and well-loved throughout our Adams County community. Please come out to support her and stay to support our vendor fair, bingo in the pavilion from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a basket raffle with some pretty cool items to win and our luminaria service with luminarias reflecting in the pond at Oakside. There will be a cancer survivor celebration, some food trucks, some team fundraisers and a ceremony that teaches us that we can “fight back” against cancer.
At every American Cancer Society Relay For Life event we celebrate our victories against cancer by highlighting and honoring our cancer survivors. We remember those that we have lost to this disease with our beautiful luminaria service — a time that is meaningful to each person who attends it! I will never forget the year that a flock of ducks took off from the pond in unison and did a flyover. I always hope for a repeat of that each year and I will leave it to you to think about the choreographer for that one! Finally we fight back against this disease by all that we have done throughout the year as we have a special activity that lets us blow off a little steam and we announce our achievements.
Again, it’s not too late to join us. The website is listed above and we’d love to have you.
Connie Woodruff is a retired staff partner of the American Cancer Society who has been promoted to the role of a volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.