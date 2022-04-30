I recently interviewed Paul Ketterman, who was the president of the Lincoln Fellowship when the fellowship’s board of directors decided to go forward with a Lincoln statue project in 1990. Board member Dr. Gabor Boritt was appointed to be in charge of all activities associated with the statue itself and Paul Ketterman was appointed as the chief fundraiser.
Dr. Boritt recommended internationally known sculptor J. Seward Johnson for the statue. Johnson visited the proposed statue’s site on Lincoln Square with Ketterman and Dr. Boritt, and they explained how they wanted the statue to point to the David Wills House where Lincoln made the final changes to the “Gettysburg Address.”
It was Johnson who suggested adding a sculpture of a 20th-century man to form a ideological bridge between the 19th and 20th centuries. Dr. Boritt gave Johnson info such as Lincoln’s shoe size and provided him with full length photos of Lincoln from several sources. An analysis report on Lincoln’s clothing from the Textile Preservation Services was used for the statue’s pants, coat, and waistcoat, and the hat measurements were provided by the Chicago Historical Society.
To capture Lincoln’s facial details, the artists studied five bronze copies of his face originally made from plaster in February of 1865 as well as many photographs from the period. The Lincoln statue weighs a total of 700 pounds and the statue of the man is 400 pounds. Lincoln was the first political figure Johnson sculpted.
The major contributors to the $65,000 cost were the Lincoln Fellowship members, Gettysburg National Bank, Adams County National Bank, Gettysburg College, and the state of Pennsylvania with the help of local State Representative Ken Cole. The statue was dedicated on Nov. 19, 2009, which was also the 146th anniversary of the speech.
The main speaker for the dedication ceremony was J. Seward Johnson himself. Local Lincoln portrayer James Getty spoke from the Wills House as Lincoln did in 1863. When Pulitzer Prize winner James McPherson first viewed the statue he remarked that it was “The Return Visit” and that title has endured for the past 31 years. This year the statue was returned to The Seward Johnson Atelier for a total restoration costing over $22,000 and will be returned to its iconic location in early June.
Gettysburg Address
monument
To the rear of the rostrum in the Gettysburg National Cemetery stands a monument dedicated to Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.” This may be the only monument in the world that is dedicated to a speech. The Lincoln Speech Memorial, erected on Jan 24, 1912, was part of a bill that famed Gettysburg general-turned-congressman representative Daniel Sickles submitted and passed on Feb 11, 1895.
This was the same bill that created the Gettysburg National Military Park. The cost of the monument was $5,000. It was designed by Louis Henrick and sculpted by Henry Bush-Brown. In addition to commemorating one of the most revered speeches in American history, the monument has also born witness to countless reflections on the enduring meaning of Lincoln’s address by dignitaries of all stripes every Dedication Day since 1938.
To visit the speech memorial, enter the Gettysburg National Cemetery from the Taneytown Road entrance and the monument will stand about 200 feet to your right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.