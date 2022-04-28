Before you know it, these mild spring days will turn into hot, humid summer days.
June, July and August can get quite uncomfortable and put you at risk for heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Hyperthermia is a condition in which the body temperature greatly rises above normal.
It can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Older adults are most at risk. It is important to listen to your body this summer.
Be aware if you are starting to feel dizzy, have muscle cramps, experience excessive sweating, or have cool, clammy skin because these are signs of heat exhaustion. Signs of heat stoke include throbbing headache, no sweating, high body temperature, rapid pulse.
If you are experiencing these, call 9-1-1 and use a cold compress immediately.
Let’s discuss some ways to stay cool this summer.
If you do not have an air conditioner or fan, go to places that do have them such as a mall, library, or senior center.
Keep your house as cool as possible by having blinds closed during the heat of the day and using a slow cooker for meal preparation.
Drink plenty of hydrating drinks and limit caffeine/alcohol.
Limit or break up your time outdoors. When you do go outside, avoid the heat of the day. Try to stay in shaded areas.
Be prepared with a water bottle, sunglasses, and a sun hat and sunblock.
Dress in light weight, light colored/breathable clothing. Keep track of the time so that you’re not outside too long.
If you’re playing sports or mowing the lawn, make sure to take rest breaks with water.
Monitor yourself and others for signs to prevent becoming overheated. This summer, check on an older neighbor. Try to stay cool and enjoy a popsicle!
