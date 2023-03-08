The goal of Adams County Children and Youth Services is to provide the most natural setting for visitation between parents and their child or children, if the youngsters are placed in out-of-home care. The preferred setting for visits to occur is the family’s home, but some circumstances prevent the home setting from being suitable. In this case, the next option can be visits in the community. Parent-child visitation can occur at parks, libraries, bowling alleys and other public venues of the parent and child’s choosing. If visits in the family home or in the community cannot occur, Adams County Children and Youth Services has a child-friendly visitation room located in our office for the purpose of parent-child(ren) visitation.

Since our department moved from the courthouse to the Adams County Human Service building in 2017, the visitation room hasn’t been updated. The visitation room within the agency is undergoing a remodel currently to enhance the visitation experience for parents and their children. The room has been updated with new furniture, decorations and a fresh coat of paint. Parents are always encouraged to bring activities and/or games for each visit as they know their child(ren) best, but the agency also has items to assist with engagement between parents and their child(ren). The agency provides items based on varying developmental stages and ages of children.

Caroline Brehm, a McDaniel College graduate, has been employed with Adams County Children and Youth for over seven years. In her current role as the visitation specialist, Brehm assures safety and supervises contact between parents and children in out-of-home care.

