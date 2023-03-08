The goal of Adams County Children and Youth Services is to provide the most natural setting for visitation between parents and their child or children, if the youngsters are placed in out-of-home care. The preferred setting for visits to occur is the family’s home, but some circumstances prevent the home setting from being suitable. In this case, the next option can be visits in the community. Parent-child visitation can occur at parks, libraries, bowling alleys and other public venues of the parent and child’s choosing. If visits in the family home or in the community cannot occur, Adams County Children and Youth Services has a child-friendly visitation room located in our office for the purpose of parent-child(ren) visitation.
Since our department moved from the courthouse to the Adams County Human Service building in 2017, the visitation room hasn’t been updated. The visitation room within the agency is undergoing a remodel currently to enhance the visitation experience for parents and their children. The room has been updated with new furniture, decorations and a fresh coat of paint. Parents are always encouraged to bring activities and/or games for each visit as they know their child(ren) best, but the agency also has items to assist with engagement between parents and their child(ren). The agency provides items based on varying developmental stages and ages of children.
Visitation is a right, not a privilege. Pennsylvania’s Code 3130.68 regarding visitation states that the “county agency shall provide opportunity for visits between the child and parents as frequently as possible but no less frequently than once every two weeks” (http://www.pacodeandbulletin.gov). Adams County goes above and beyond the state requirements and facilitates visitation at a minimum of weekly for older children and increases to multiple times per week for younger children. Studies have shown that consistent visitation is an important factor in achieving successful reunification. Building a bond/attachment at an early age allows the child(ren) to express feelings and build healthy relationships. Varying levels of supervision are identified based on the child’s needs and well-being. As parents demonstrate that the child’s safety and well-being aren’t at risk, the level of supervision will decrease over time.
Adams County strives to relieve the circumstances of placement as quickly as possible with the assistance of multiple services, including parenting programs. Studies show consistent and frequent visitation between parents and their children in out-of-home care can reduce trauma exposure for children. Visitation is crucial to strengthening and maintaining family relationships and healthy connections. Furthermore, visitation is imperative for parent-child attachments and can decrease the sense of abandonment that children often experience when they are removed from their home. Lastly, family visitation is linked to positive outcomes, including improved child well-being, less time in out-of-home care and faster reunification when it is determined to be in the best interest of the child.
Caroline Brehm, a McDaniel College graduate, has been employed with Adams County Children and Youth for over seven years. In her current role as the visitation specialist, Brehm assures safety and supervises contact between parents and children in out-of-home care.
