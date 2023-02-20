Can you feel it? The days are getting longer. They have been since we passed the solstice on Dec. 21, 2022, but they are really picking up speed now, as we add almost three minutes each day. On Feb. 25 daylight will last exactly three hours more than it did at the solstice. Extend your arm and hold your index finger and pinky wide (making the “horns” sign); that’s how much higher the noon sun is now than it was in December. You can thank the 23.4-degree tilt of the earth’s axis for the change.
For another sign of change in the sky, look west-southwest about a half hour after sunset. There you will see two planets, Jupiter and Venus. As of Feb. 21, Jupiter is the higher of the two, but Venus is about four times brighter. If you watch them through the rest of February, you’ll see them drawing closer together as Jupiter sinks toward the sunset and Venus gets higher above it. On the evening of March 2, the two will be side by side, only a half degree apart. After that date, Venus will be higher and, in a few weeks, Jupiter will be lost in the glare of the sun. When planets pass close to each other in the sky, it’s called a conjunction, but it’s our point of view that makes them appear close. Venus is in the foreground at about 130 million miles from Earth while Jupiter is in the background at 540 million miles. In the days before the conjunction, the waxing crescent moon will join the party. On Feb. 21 it will be below Venus, and on Feb. 22 it will be beside Jupiter.
Looking out into the universe beyond the solar system, you’ll find a traditional sign of spring, the zodiac constellation of Leo the Lion, now fully above the eastern horizon as twilight ends. Leo’s most recognizable feature is a big, backward question mark shape that makes up the head and mane of the lion. At the base of this backward question mark is the star Regulus. Regulus lies 79 light years away, and it’s the 22nd brightest star in the sky, though if you count only stars visible from our latitude it easily breaks the top 20.
Do you know Procyon, the bright star in Canis Minor, the constellation that represents the smaller of Orion the Hunter’s two dogs? (If not, you can always check out the great free star maps available at http://www.starmaps.com or use the free astronomy software, Stellarium, available at http://www.stellarium.org.) Trace out a line between Regulus and Procyon and about halfway along you’ll see a faintish oval of stars. This group makes up the head of Hydra, one of two serpents in the 88 official constellations. The rest of the constellation snakes down to the southeast and disappears below the horizon. Hydra is the longest constellation in the sky and if you go out at the same time of night, more of it will gradually be revealed as the weeks go by.
Come back to “Looking Up” in March for an explanation of the Vernal Equinox.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. For more information and schedule of free shows, visit http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
