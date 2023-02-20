Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.