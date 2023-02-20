Can you feel it? The days are getting longer. They have been since we passed the solstice on Dec. 21, 2022, but they are really picking up speed now, as we add almost three minutes each day. On Feb. 25 daylight will last exactly three hours more than it did at the solstice. Extend your arm and hold your index finger and pinky wide (making the “horns” sign); that’s how much higher the noon sun is now than it was in December. You can thank the 23.4-degree tilt of the earth’s axis for the change.

For another sign of change in the sky, look west-southwest about a half hour after sunset. There you will see two planets, Jupiter and Venus. As of Feb. 21, Jupiter is the higher of the two, but Venus is about four times brighter. If you watch them through the rest of February, you’ll see them drawing closer together as Jupiter sinks toward the sunset and Venus gets higher above it. On the evening of March 2, the two will be side by side, only a half degree apart. After that date, Venus will be higher and, in a few weeks, Jupiter will be lost in the glare of the sun. When planets pass close to each other in the sky, it’s called a conjunction, but it’s our point of view that makes them appear close. Venus is in the foreground at about 130 million miles from Earth while Jupiter is in the background at 540 million miles. In the days before the conjunction, the waxing crescent moon will join the party. On Feb. 21 it will be below Venus, and on Feb. 22 it will be beside Jupiter.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. For more information and schedule of free shows, visit http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

