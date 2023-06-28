Every year the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center’s (ACCAC) mental health program supports many of the most severely traumatized children in our community. For every child receiving therapy at the ACCAC, another child remains on our waiting list. At ACCAC, 28 children are currently waiting to begin trauma therapy.

The CDC notes poor mental health among children is a major public health concern nationally and in Adams County. According to Healthy Adams County, “Clinical care indicators are poor due to having too few mental health providers.”

Jenifer Patterson is the outreach and education coordinator and Kim Summers, MSW is a forensic interviewer for the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.

