Every year the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center’s (ACCAC) mental health program supports many of the most severely traumatized children in our community. For every child receiving therapy at the ACCAC, another child remains on our waiting list. At ACCAC, 28 children are currently waiting to begin trauma therapy.
The CDC notes poor mental health among children is a major public health concern nationally and in Adams County. According to Healthy Adams County, “Clinical care indicators are poor due to having too few mental health providers.”
Research shows that chronic, complex trauma can rewire a child’s brain, leading to cognitive and developmental issues. Like a broken bone that is not set correctly, untreated abuse and trauma leaves deep scars that can cause a lifetime of emotional, mental, physical, and social dysfunction.
For kids visiting our center, trauma-informed care helps develop coping skills, begins the healing process, and gives them hope. With children and caregivers, our work helps stop the cycle of abuse and mitigate the traumatic effects.
· 1 in 5 kids in the U.S. (age 8-15) has a serious mental illness.
· In Adams County, over 4,100 children live with a serious mental illness, not including those who experience trauma from abuse or violence.
· In Pennsylvania, there is one mental health professional for every 1,000 individuals (children and adults combined).
ACCAC provides free, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, art therapy, and play therapy for children suffering from the painful effects of abuse or violence. Without this mental health program, the most severely traumatized children in our community are at risk of significant long-term negative impacts on health and quality of life because they did not get the help they and their families needed to heal; $1,800 sponsors a year’s worth of trauma therapy and family support.
Involving caregivers in the therapy process helps them better understand their child’s experience. Caregivers can more positively address behaviors at home when they know the reasoning behind their child’s emotions and behaviors, which improves the overall relationship.
Each year, ACCAC’s mental health program provides trauma therapy to 60-75 victims of child abuse. However, mental health providers across the region all have long wait lists. At ACCAC, 28 children are currently waiting to begin trauma therapy.
Midway through the year, our mental health program has:
· Provided ongoing therapy for 46 children
· Conducted 12 mental health assessments for children new to the center
· Held 388 individual therapy sessions
· Had 11 teen girls participate in our Inner Circle Girls Support Group
In the spring we introduced two new programs:
· Family Read & Meet: a book club for children and caregivers
· Inner Child Exploration Series: a support group for adults survivors of child abuse
Community support makes this important work for children possible. Working together to raise awareness that child abuse is 100% preventable, and by supporting survivors and families, we are building brighter tomorrows for Adams County.
Jenifer Patterson is the outreach and education coordinator and Kim Summers, MSW is a forensic interviewer for the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
