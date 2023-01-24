What does the word “transportation” mean to you? Merriam-Webster defines it as a “means of conveyance or travel from one place to another.” Cars, trucks, vans, trains, buses, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, feet… all are modes of transportation.
Why does transportation matter? It’s how we get to the grocery store, work, school, or appointments. Is your job limited by how you can get there? If you had reliable transportation, would you work or shop elsewhere? Would you be able to make more money?
If you’re an employer, do your employees often call off because they don’t have a way to get in to work? Have you had to cut or adjust your hours to accommodate folks because of their lack of transportation? How does that affect your bottom line?
If you’ve had to call off work because you don’t have a way to get there, how does that affect your paycheck? Are you able to make up the time or do you lose money? Do you choose to live in a borough because it’s within walking distance of most places you need to go?
What do you do if you live miles outside the county’s more populated areas? Do you have a reliable vehicle? Does it affect the type of work you do? The money you make?
These are things to think about.
We live in a rural area and that does make things challenging. There are rideshare and carpooling opportunities that can be explored through Commuter Services of Pennsylvania. They have a great smartphone app that can help you find these opportunities.
And if you live in Gettysburg, along US Route 30, in New Oxford, in Cross Keys Village, along Pa. Route 94 or in downtown Hanover, you have a variety of bus routes available to you. The Gettysburg-Hanover Connector is one of those routes. You can hop on at the transit center on Carlisle Street in Gettysburg and ride it to work at the PCA Fulfillment Center in Hanover. You could get on at the square in New Oxford and get off in downtown Gettysburg and either walk or get a connecting bus to the Gettysburg campus of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
The ability to get from one place to another is one many of us take for granted. About 4% of Adams County households don’t have a vehicle at all, while 26% of households have only one vehicle available.
In the coming months, @Home in Adams County will be exploring transportation options within the region and looking to see where there might be gaps. If you have thoughts on this important topic, please reach out!
Stacey Rice is coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
