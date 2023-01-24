What does the word “transportation” mean to you? Merriam-Webster defines it as a “means of conveyance or travel from one place to another.” Cars, trucks, vans, trains, buses, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, feet… all are modes of transportation.

Why does transportation matter? It’s how we get to the grocery store, work, school, or appointments. Is your job limited by how you can get there? If you had reliable transportation, would you work or shop elsewhere? Would you be able to make more money?

Stacey Rice is coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

