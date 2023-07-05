When I am out and about, I am often asked consistent questions about Adams County SPCA’s adoption policy, so today I’m sharing the questions that I am asked most frequently.
Why can’t I just come in to look at the animals? We want to make sure that thought and preparation have been put into the decision to adopt an animal. A pet is a lifetime commitment and comes with many costs and expenses after the initial adoption. We ask that if you are serious about adopting an animal, you fill out an application that you can either obtain at the shelter or fill out online (it’s best to use a laptop for that). Once your application is approved, you can schedule an appointment to look at the animal(s). Your application is good for six months, and if you don’t find your new family member on your first visit, you can always schedule another visit if you see an animal you are interested in. Not having a steady influx of people in the adoption area is less stressful and healthier for the animals. When we had to adjust our operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, our animals were healthier and calmer. As anyone who has walked through the adoption area can attest, once one dog starts barking and jumping, it creates a domino effect. Our staff does a tremendous job of socializing them and giving them lots of individual attention. Sometimes you can see the animals enjoying time with the volunteers in the play yards, at cubicles, or in offices.
Why don’t you do adopt-a-thons off-site? In the state of Pennsylvania, it is illegal for us to do so. All of our animals must be adopted on-site. Title 3 – 459-603 © Selling, Bartering or Trading dogs states,” It shall be unlawful for any person to buy, sell, offer to sell, transfer, barter, trade, raffle, auction or rent a dog at any public place in this Commonwealth other than a kennel licensed pursuant to this act, or a dog show, performance event or field trial sponsored by a recognized breed or kennel association or transfer by a rescue network kennel within its own network or to another rescue network kennel.” We will sometimes take an animal to one of our events to act as an “ambassador” for the Adams County SPCA and to give them exposure.
Why do I see these animals on your Facebook page but not on your website as available for adoption? When we get an animal, they must first be checked by a veterinarian for any health issues, then spayed or neutered before they are put on our website as available for adoption. If you see an animal on our Facebook page that you may be interested in, call the shelter to see if you can set up an appointment when the animal is ready to be adopted. Sometimes an animal is on our website for a very brief time, as they may get adopted quickly. It is beneficial to follow us on Facebook because we may post pictures of incoming animals before they are even in the building.
I hope I’ve shed some light on the rationale behind our policies and hope that you will consider the Adams County SPCA the next time you consider adding a new furry friend to your family. Also, be sure to check out our upcoming events.
The Purple PAWS Walk is coming up on Sept. 24 at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
Pam Curley is the president of the Adams County SPCA Board of Directors and shares her home with five past shelter residents (three dogs and two cats), a leopard gecko, and a very supportive husband.
