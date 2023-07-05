When I am out and about, I am often asked consistent questions about Adams County SPCA’s adoption policy, so today I’m sharing the questions that I am asked most frequently.

Why can’t I just come in to look at the animals? We want to make sure that thought and preparation have been put into the decision to adopt an animal. A pet is a lifetime commitment and comes with many costs and expenses after the initial adoption. We ask that if you are serious about adopting an animal, you fill out an application that you can either obtain at the shelter or fill out online (it’s best to use a laptop for that). Once your application is approved, you can schedule an appointment to look at the animal(s). Your application is good for six months, and if you don’t find your new family member on your first visit, you can always schedule another visit if you see an animal you are interested in. Not having a steady influx of people in the adoption area is less stressful and healthier for the animals. When we had to adjust our operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, our animals were healthier and calmer. As anyone who has walked through the adoption area can attest, once one dog starts barking and jumping, it creates a domino effect. Our staff does a tremendous job of socializing them and giving them lots of individual attention. Sometimes you can see the animals enjoying time with the volunteers in the play yards, at cubicles, or in offices.

Pam Curley is the president of the Adams County SPCA Board of Directors and shares her home with five past shelter residents (three dogs and two cats), a leopard gecko, and a very supportive husband.

