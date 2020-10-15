With fall approaching, adult deer tick activity is ramping up. Many people in Adams County enjoy all fall has to offer, much of which takes place outdoors. When enjoying Pennsylvania’s outdoors where ticks dwell, it is important to know precautions to take when entering their habitat. Preventing a tick bite is the first line of defense against contracting a tickborne disease. The deer tick, also known as the black legged tick, is the species responsible for transmission of Lyme disease.
More often than not, ticks are associated with the summer. While some species and life stages are more active during summer, adult deer ticks become more active in fall and continue being active throughout winter. Statewide tick surveillance data last year showed that the months with the highest collections of adult deer ticks were December followed by November and February. For this reason, it is imperative that people remain vigilant year-round to protect themselves. Here are three things to think about regarding tick bite prevention.
