As the subject of downtown development continues to take the spotlight, I have heard some interesting, a few insensitive, and many misinformed comments on the proposed Gettysburg Station Project.
Let’s examine the project using economic development and community impact perspectives:
1. Investment. We are blessed to live in a free market society. Investment and reinvestment are vital to a thriving economy. Investment strengthens our economic base, encourages growth, and generally boosts opportunities for all business sectors. Economics 101: competition is a good thing.
2. Housing. Adams County housing is limited at every income level, from the working poor to the educated professional. Our market is highly competitive. Home prices average over $300,000 and often sell above market value within 15 days or less, and rentals are scarce. Those conditions don’t bode well for the average family, especially for people working in service positions, including our tourism industry, restaurants, and law enforcement. Most of our populace works outside of Adams County. The housing component of this project is desperately needed to provide housing options, connect more people’s homes with their livelihoods, and foster a strong sense of community.
3. Design. The schematics thus far are merely stick figures, placeholders that offer specifications to facilitate discussion about ordinances and variance applications. The actual designs will carefully consider our historic downtown in its final appearance. In the end, it will not be a cinder block building.
4. Height. The two buildings on Carlisle and Stratton streets will be scaled to fit those streetscapes accordingly. The tall building will be in the middle, away from the street. The complex won’t rise above the Gettysburg Hotel, which is already 72 feet tall on Racehorse Alley.
5. Step-backs. Thankfully, the developer is asking for a variance. According to the ordinance, a 48-foot-tall square building could be built within five feet of all streets and property lines.
6. Parking. There will be underground parking. How cool is that?
7. Green space. The developer is providing a significant amount of green space and recreational access for pedestrians and bicycle traffic. Plans include shade trees and walking paths. The innovative designs are accommodating, impressive, and considerate of our downtown.
8. Traffic. Traffic impacts were considered in 2019. Additional studies will likely be conducted during the land development phase.
9. Services. Gettysburg provides services to its residents and over three million visitors annually. Consideration of additional services will be addressed during the land development phase.
10. Taxes. Over 40% of property within the borough is tax-exempt. Adding (not removing) taxable property is a win. The developer has not sought tax breaks, so the project will be immediately taxable.
Economics 101: “As cities continue to evolve, investing and reinvesting in downtowns as economic and cultural engines will ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of communities, benefiting residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”
For over 200 years, Gettysburg has endured battle, fires, innovation, recession, pandemic, and rebuilding. Gettysburg Station is more than an investment project. It is an extraordinary transformation of a blighted property that will spur tremendous economic growth and serve our downtown for generations to come!
Main Street Gettysburg is considered the economic arm of the borough; we’ve been doing this since 1984. Please contact me anytime to discuss this and other ideas at 717-337-3491 or jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.