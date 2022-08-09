Like many higher education campuses across the United States, United Lutheran Seminary’s Gettysburg campus is dotted with an array of architectural styles from the past.

In 191 years, the seminary has never razed a habitable structure, providing a unique laboratory to study 19th-century architecture and the stories that these buildings tell.

Kaleb Kusmierczyk is the visitor services and education coordinator.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.