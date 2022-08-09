Like many higher education campuses across the United States, United Lutheran Seminary’s Gettysburg campus is dotted with an array of architectural styles from the past.
In 191 years, the seminary has never razed a habitable structure, providing a unique laboratory to study 19th-century architecture and the stories that these buildings tell.
In 1832, the Rev. Dr. Samuel Simon Schmucker moved the Lutheran Seminary to the western edge of Gettysburg, where he began to oversee construction on the institution’s first buildings. These oldest structures were heavily inspired by the Federal architectural style common in America at the time. Most popular from the 1780s to the 1840s, this style drew upon elements from Georgian and Adams styles, which were heavily influenced by ancient Greek and Roman architecture. Today, the Federal style is the oldest surviving style in many areas of Pennsylvania.
The original architect for what became the main seminary building was Nicholas Pierce of Chambersburg, whose bid won him a contract. The total bid to construct the building was $7,750 (more than $255,000 today), but, due to additions and alterations to the plan, the final cost to complete the building was significantly more.
As the seminary continued to grow, so too did the campus and the number of buildings on it. Valentine Hall, a large multi-purpose building, was constructed in 1894 just south of Schmucker Hall. The building was designed by York architect John Dempwolf and built in the Classical Revival style, most popular from 1885 to the 1930s, using similar characteristics found in ancient Greek temples and typically utilized in banks, courthouses, churches and schools. When opened, Valentine Hall housed a library, chapel, six classrooms, 19 student rooms and a gymnasium.
With the addition of Valentine Hall, the seminary sought to repurpose the large original building. An extensive renovation of the interior of the building took place from 1894 to 1895, which saw the building transition into a dormitory for seminary students. The exterior of Schmucker Hall saw little change during this renovation, except for dormer windows added to the roof of the building on both the northern and southern ends.
To learn more about these structures, join Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center on August 26 for our final “Sunset at the Seminary” walking tour this summer, “Architecture on Seminary Ridge,” a brand-new program. During this hour-long walk amongst the historic structures on the oldest continuously functioning Lutheran seminary in the U.S., participants will examine the architecture of Schmucker Hall, Schmucker House, Krauth House, and Valentine Hall, discovering how these styles reflect 19th-century values by utilizing photographs and building documents to tell their stories.
“Sunset at the Seminary” walking tours are hosted by SRMEC, Gettysburg’s Premier Museum, and supported by a grant from Gettysburg Rotary Club. The tour will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, located at 111 Seminary Ridge, is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided cupola tours are available. Visit our website at http://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.
Kaleb Kusmierczyk is the visitor services and education coordinator.
