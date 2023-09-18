The meteorologist and school teacher may have already declared the end of summer, but to the astronomer and calendar maker, a few more days remain. At 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 23, the sun will silently slip across an imaginary line in the sky, the celestial equator, and autumn will begin. On the autumnal equinox, the day and night are roughly equal, depending on how you define sunrise/sunset, and the sun rises and sets due east and west. At local solar noon, the sun’s elevation will be 90 degrees minus your latitude, a point midway between the extremes of June and December. You are, however, no more likely to balance a broom or an egg than you are on any other day.
This week’s evening sky brings a waxing crescent moon to the western sky after dusk. Each night, the phase will grow as it steps toward the east. The Summer Triangle of bright stars will appear almost overhead as darkness falls, and the planet Saturn will shine lonely and yellow in a relatively empty patch of sky in the southeast. Not quite empty, though; Fomalhaut, a bright star that gets little notice in the northern hemisphere because it’s always dimmed by haze near the southern horizon, will be about 20 degrees below Saturn. Jupiter rises in the east around 9 p.m.; by 5 a.m., it will be high in the south while brilliant Venus appears in the east ahead of the sun. Saturn will have set. The moon (then a waxing gibbous) will pass by Saturn on Sept. 27; then, as a waning gibbous, it will pass Jupiter on Oct. 2. Finally, look for the moon near Venus on Oct. 10. It will be a waning crescent.
If you see the crescent moon around Oct. 10, it will be headed toward its monthly meeting with the sun, a new moon. The earth-sun and earth-moon orbits are not in the same plane, so the moon does not block the sun from any viewpoint on Earth during most new moons. On Oct. 14, the moon will pass before the sun, bringing an annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse to some lucky people in the western U.S. and a partial eclipse to others. We’ll get the partial eclipse. At eclipse maximum (1:17 p.m. for our area), we’ll see just under 30% of the sun covered by the moon. That is not enough to notice environmental changes, so you’ll need to get out your eclipse glasses from 2017. Do not look at the sun without approved protection. If you don’t have eclipse glasses, a pinhole projector is a great safe option. The moon will take its first bite of the sun here at noon, and the eclipse will end at 2:36 p.m.
People in the path of annularity will see a “ring of fire” as the sun completely surrounds the moon from their point of view. This is not a total eclipse because the moon happens to be near the most distant point in its elliptical orbit around the Earth. It appears slightly smaller than average, not quite big enough to cover the sun and cause a total eclipse. The moon’s orbit is growing about three inches larger a year. It will take about 600 million years, but eventually, the apparent disk of the more distant moon will no longer be able to block the sun at any point in its orbit. When precisely the earth will experience its last total eclipse of the sun is a matter of some scientific discussion, but it’s far beyond the scope of a local stargazing column.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College, which is now accepting requests for fall field trips. More information is available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
