The meteorologist and school teacher may have already declared the end of summer, but to the astronomer and calendar maker, a few more days remain. At 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 23, the sun will silently slip across an imaginary line in the sky, the celestial equator, and autumn will begin. On the autumnal equinox, the day and night are roughly equal, depending on how you define sunrise/sunset, and the sun rises and sets due east and west. At local solar noon, the sun’s elevation will be 90 degrees minus your latitude, a point midway between the extremes of June and December. You are, however, no more likely to balance a broom or an egg than you are on any other day.

This week’s evening sky brings a waxing crescent moon to the western sky after dusk. Each night, the phase will grow as it steps toward the east. The Summer Triangle of bright stars will appear almost overhead as darkness falls, and the planet Saturn will shine lonely and yellow in a relatively empty patch of sky in the southeast. Not quite empty, though; Fomalhaut, a bright star that gets little notice in the northern hemisphere because it’s always dimmed by haze near the southern horizon, will be about 20 degrees below Saturn. Jupiter rises in the east around 9 p.m.; by 5 a.m., it will be high in the south while brilliant Venus appears in the east ahead of the sun. Saturn will have set. The moon (then a waxing gibbous) will pass by Saturn on Sept. 27; then, as a waning gibbous, it will pass Jupiter on Oct. 2. Finally, look for the moon near Venus on Oct. 10. It will be a waning crescent.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College, which is now accepting requests for fall field trips. More information is available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.

