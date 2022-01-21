As the library’s finance director, watching the bottom line is a reflexive action. Not just at work, but at home, as well. Kid in college, expensive hobbies as a mountain biking family, the rising cost of everything, spending unnecessary money agitates me.
I’m an old dude. I struck out on my own before young people had so many opportunities to spend money: internet, cell phones, cable, movie and TV streaming services, none of these existed yet. The one area where I spent way too much money was on music. Before digital delivery, the only option for purchasing music was to buy a whole CD. Even if you were only interested in one song, you still shelled out $8.99 for the whole album. Today, with a music streaming service, you can get access to millions of songs for a mere 10 dollars a month. Or for Adams County residents, absolutely free using Freegal Music.
