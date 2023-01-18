Dear AARP Driver Safety Program (DSP), I’ve been wondering how long my car will last. Are there any figures about that? Signed, Curious.

Dear Curious, yes. A properly maintained car can last for a significant number of miles. A motorist in North Carolina owns a 2000 Honda Accord that traveled one million miles on its original engine and transmission. While this Honda may be an extreme outlier, most of today’s cars are expected to last 200,000 miles before experiencing a significant failure. That’s roughly double the lifespan of cars from the 1960s and 1970s, which typically lasted about 100,000 miles. Those cars had five-digit odometers, recording up to 99,999, so it was rare to see one roll over to 00,000. The first six-digit odometer appeared in 1971.

Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

