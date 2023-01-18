Dear AARP Driver Safety Program (DSP), I’ve been wondering how long my car will last. Are there any figures about that? Signed, Curious.
Dear Curious, yes. A properly maintained car can last for a significant number of miles. A motorist in North Carolina owns a 2000 Honda Accord that traveled one million miles on its original engine and transmission. While this Honda may be an extreme outlier, most of today’s cars are expected to last 200,000 miles before experiencing a significant failure. That’s roughly double the lifespan of cars from the 1960s and 1970s, which typically lasted about 100,000 miles. Those cars had five-digit odometers, recording up to 99,999, so it was rare to see one roll over to 00,000. The first six-digit odometer appeared in 1971.
According to the website iSeeCars, Honda and Toyota account for nine of the 10 cars people keep the longest, with the Chevrolet Impala, the only American brand, in second place. How long? The first-place Toyota Avalon has an expected lifespan of 245,710 miles; the Chevrolet Impala has an expected lifespan of 230,343 miles. The next eight, in order, are Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Lexus GS 350, Honda Fit, Honda Civic, Lexus ES 350. Toyota Corolla, and Mazda 6, a mix of expensive and low-to-moderate priced vehicles.
Most hybrid and electric cars are relatively new, so their expected lifespans are as yet unknown. However, Toyota Prius owners, following recommended maintenance routines, are potentially getting 250,000 miles, with Toyota Highlander and Camry hybrids not far behind.
Dear AARP DSP, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is laying off its toll collectors, relying instead on E-ZPass and automated license plate readers that generate bills to be mailed. This doesn’t sound very reliable. Signed, Doubtful.
Dear Doubtful, you’re correct; motorists can no longer pay turnpike tolls with cash. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission voted to lay off 500 fare collectors and other toll workers and make the entire highway a cashless system. According to the Turnpike Commission, “All-electronic tolling allows all motorists to pay without stopping at toll points. All tolls are collected electronically while motorists travel at the posted speed.” That will certainly save motorists lots of time.
The Associated Press reported that “More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling. An internal turnpike report showed nearly 11 million out of the about 170 million total turnpike rides generated no revenue for the agency in the year that ended May 31. Millions of motorists without an E-ZPass have a 50-50 chance of riding without paying under the ‘toll-by-plate’ license plate camera system.”
Dear AARP DSP, so many drivers fail to turn on their headlights as required. What is the law? Signed, In the Dark.
Dear in the Dark, “The operator of a vehicle upon a highway shall display the lighted head lamps…between sunset and sunrise, and any time when the operator cannot discern a person or vehicle upon the highway from a distance of 1,000 feet (about two blocks or quarter of a mile) due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including rain, snow, sleet, hail, fog, smoke.”
If you’re 50 or over, learn more about safe driving strategies and earn a discount on your auto insurance by attending an AARP Smart Driver (formerly Driver Safety) class. For a class schedule, call 888-227-7669 or visit http://www.AARP.org/drive.
Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
