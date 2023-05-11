Are you concerned about the quality and reliability of news and information and the impact that media can have on society today? Media is facing many challenges, including the rapid pace of technological change, the proliferation of social media platforms, the spread of fake news and disinformation, and the erosion of trust in traditional news sources. It seems hard for an average reader to keep up. However, we do have the power to change this.
Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC), along with Urban Rural Action (http://www.uraction.org), are hosting a non-partisan seminar led by New Literacy Project (http://www.newslit.org) on how to navigate these muddy media waters. We believe that the spread of false information through social media and other media platforms can contribute to the polarization of society and can be used to incite violence against specific individuals or groups. Our agencies also believe that promoting conflict resolution skills and peaceful means of resolving disputes can help prevent and reduce violence.
In recent years, there have been several instances where fake news and disinformation have been used to fuel violence, including in cases of political unrest, ethnic or religious conflicts, and acts of terrorism. False information and propaganda can create a climate of fear, mistrust, and hatred, leading to violence against specific targeted groups.
In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, it can be difficult to distinguish between factual news reporting and opinion pieces, fake news, or propaganda. While some media outlets may be more notorious for promoting propaganda than others, propaganda can come from various sources. It is vital for individuals to evaluate the sources of information they consume critically and to seek out reputable sources that provide accurate and balanced reporting.
You have the power to stop misinformation. Use it.
The evening’s event will cover topics such as media bias, fact-checking techniques, source evaluation, and online verification tools. Participants will learn how to identify red flags that indicate unreliable news sources, such as sensational headlines, unsupported claims, misleading images, artificial intelligence, and commentary versus news writing.
You are invited to attend Empowering the Public: Building Critical News Literacy in a Digital Age on Wednesday, June 14, 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held in room 206 of Valentine Hall on the United Lutheran Seminary campus in Gettysburg. Please fill out the form on our website to register: http://www.mediateadams.org/newsliteracy.
Mediation Services of Adams County has specially trained mediators available to help you work through conflicts for an economical fee based on income. Call or text 717-334-7312, email mediationac@yahoo.com, or visit http://www.mediateadams.org. Patti Robinson is the president of the board of MSAC and has 15 years of experience in transformative mediation.
