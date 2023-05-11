Are you concerned about the quality and reliability of news and information and the impact that media can have on society today? Media is facing many challenges, including the rapid pace of technological change, the proliferation of social media platforms, the spread of fake news and disinformation, and the erosion of trust in traditional news sources. It seems hard for an average reader to keep up. However, we do have the power to change this.

Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC), along with Urban Rural Action (http://www.uraction.org), are hosting a non-partisan seminar led by New Literacy Project (http://www.newslit.org) on how to navigate these muddy media waters. We believe that the spread of false information through social media and other media platforms can contribute to the polarization of society and can be used to incite violence against specific individuals or groups. Our agencies also believe that promoting conflict resolution skills and peaceful means of resolving disputes can help prevent and reduce violence.

Mediation Services of Adams County has specially trained mediators available to help you work through conflicts for an economical fee based on income. Call or text 717-334-7312, email mediationac@yahoo.com, or visit http://www.mediateadams.org. Patti Robinson is the president of the board of MSAC and has 15 years of experience in transformative mediation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.