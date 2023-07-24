The 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg was special for visitors who commemorated the anniversary with us. We welcomed thousands of new and returning visitors who enjoyed regular programming and experiences along with commemorative Sacred Trust Talks & Book Signings, evening programs, and National Park Service Ranger programs, as well as events throughout town. Thank you to all who joined us. We look forward to next year’s event.
Along with the exclusive resources, experiences, and tours we offer guests, we focus on stories of the people, places, and events in history, featuring authentic treasures that help connect these stories. Our partners are instrumental in helping bring history alive for guests exploring our historic treasures, and we value those partnerships.
We treasure our National Park Service partner as we support the education and preservation mission of Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site. It is crucial that we continue to help preserve these significant treasures for this and future generations. We’re pleased to have our treasured Friends of Gettysburg help drive our mission through their memberships, generous giving, and volunteering, all while offering benefits locally as a token of our gratitude.
Our guests experience and connect with history through treasures like the Gettysburg Cyclorama and artifacts in the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. What our guests don’t get to see regularly are rare artifacts in the museum archives cared for inside the building. We are excited to begin a new program series for guests to get a close-up look at one-of-a-kind artifacts cared for behind the scenes from the Gettysburg Foundation’s collections acquired from the Civil War Museum of Philadelphia. Selections to observe during the new “An Evening with the Artifacts” series come from holdings that include artifacts belonging to historical figures such as George Meade, Ulysses S. Grant, and Jefferson Davis, to name a few. Hear the stories, learn the connections to people, places, and events in history, and enjoy time to view the remarkable, authentic Civil War treasures in person. Tickets are available for our Aug. 12 program at 5 p.m. at the Museum & Visitor Center. I’m looking forward to kicking off this new series and highlighting interesting treasures and connections in our nation’s history.
We are grateful for our partners – friends, volunteers, living historians, and local organizations – who help preserve history and tell the stories at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital. Having Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) on-site on Sundays throughout the summer is a wonderful addition to the programming guests enjoy. HGAC interprets the Pennsylvania Bank Barn design, construction, and use and presents the restoration we’ve completed and maintained at this historic treasure.
Take time to walk the grounds and hear the stories of this once-thriving family farm suddenly altered by battle. Our 2023 summer season runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, and special programming and events take place throughout the year.
Treasures connected to the people, places, events, and stories of the past are here to explore in Gettysburg. Whether you live or visit here, there is something for everyone to see, hear, experience, learn from, participate in, and enjoy. We look forward to seeing you soon. Enjoy the rest of your summer.
Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.