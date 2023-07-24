The 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg was special for visitors who commemorated the anniversary with us. We welcomed thousands of new and returning visitors who enjoyed regular programming and experiences along with commemorative Sacred Trust Talks & Book Signings, evening programs, and National Park Service Ranger programs, as well as events throughout town. Thank you to all who joined us. We look forward to next year’s event.

Along with the exclusive resources, experiences, and tours we offer guests, we focus on stories of the people, places, and events in history, featuring authentic treasures that help connect these stories. Our partners are instrumental in helping bring history alive for guests exploring our historic treasures, and we value those partnerships.

Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.

