Having a new baby can be the best time of a parent’s life. The overwhelming love that parents feel also comes with overwhelming changes such as a newfound lack of sleep, different routines, and adjusting to having to put another person before yourself. Sometimes with these changes, it causes frustration that parents aren’t used to feeling. Unless you have one of the few babies that rarely ever cries, it’s inevitable that there are going to be hours and days where the baby is fussier than normal, and you may not know how to react. You may wonder how you can possibly get the baby to stop crying and be happy, so you can be happy and healthy. Frustration with a newborn is a normal part of parenting. It’s what parents do in times of frustration that could affect them and their baby forever.
Unfortunately, sometimes parents make decisions when on the brink of frustration that can cause permanent damage to an infant. In the field of child wellbeing, there are occasional cases where an infant is shaken, referred to as Shaken Baby Syndrome, which requires immediate medical attention to ensure their wellbeing. Infants do not have the same neck and head structure that adults have. Because of this, when an infant is shaken, their brain moves around and can hit the walls of their skull. This can cause life threatening issues such as bleeding of the brain or retinal hemorrhaging. Other things that can occur when an infant is shaken include whiplash in the infant’s neck, bruising in different areas of the body, and ultimately, potential brain swelling. While children can make a full recovery, an infant’s death can be a result of such trauma to the baby.
