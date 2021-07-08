Even as we embrace summer, relishing the increased freedoms as we begin to emerge from the shadow of the COVID pandemic, the staff and board of Gettysburg CARES are already looking ahead to and planning for our next season. As we swelter in summer, it can be hard to imagine that colder weather will be arriving in a few months, but it will be here sooner than we think, and so will the need for emergency shelter.
Thankfully, local churches are ready and willing to return to a church-based model of sheltering CARES guests for the 2021-22 season. Although housing guests in motel rooms was the most prudent choice for this past season, it was also expensive, and it made it harder for mutual support to develop amongst staff and guests. The CARES board is delighted that many of our past church partners have responded positively to the invitation again to serve guests this coming fall and winter.
