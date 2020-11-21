In light of the great number of non-recyclable electronic items that were brought to the borough’s September turn-in event, it has been decided that fewer types of devices will be accepted in the future. The PA. Covered Device Recycling Act (CDRA), is the legislation that indicates which electronic devices may not be placed in the regular trash, but must be recycled. Further, CDRA specifically defines “covered devices” as television sets, computers, monitors, tablets, and all peripherals related to computers such as printers, discs, cords, keyboards, etc.
Smaller devices that may be considered “electronic” but which do not fall into this category, should be placed in the regular trash. This would include cell phones, appliances such as hair dryers and toasters, and typewriters. As a service to residents and local businesses, the Borough’s turn-in events will continue to accept microwave ovens, large vacuum cleaners, and certain electrical appliances too big to fit into the wheeled trash bins. The next covered device event will be April 17, 2021.
